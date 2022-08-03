Garrettsville police say phone donation solicitations are a scam

Record-Courier
Scam Alert!
Garrettsville police say a female, falsely claiming to be a Garrettsville police officer, has been calling residents and asking for donations for the police department.

Police say they will never solicit donations by phone and this is a scam and is being looked into.  Anyone with questions or concerns, can contact the Garrettsville Police Department at 330-527-5631.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Garrettsville police say phone donation solicitations are a scam

