Scam Alert!

Garrettsville police say a female, falsely claiming to be a Garrettsville police officer, has been calling residents and asking for donations for the police department.

Police say they will never solicit donations by phone and this is a scam and is being looked into. Anyone with questions or concerns, can contact the Garrettsville Police Department at 330-527-5631.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Garrettsville police say phone donation solicitations are a scam