Scam Alert!

Garrettsville police say they have received reports that someone claiming to be as member of the Garrettsville Police department recently called village residents requesting donations for the police department.

Police said the police department would never call people to solicit donations and this is a scam. Anyone with questions or concerns should feel free to contact the police department at 330-527-5631.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Garrettsville police report phone donation scam