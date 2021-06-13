Garrick Higgo, in his second PGA Tour event, wins Congaree tournament in SC

Garrick Higgo, from South Africa, earned the victory Sunday with an 11-under par in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, in his second PGA Tour start.

Though not well known in the United States, he is ranked 54th in the world and owns three wins in 27 starts on the European Tour.

The Palmetto Championship at Congaree was added to the PGA Tour calendar as a replacement for the canceled RBC Canadian Open. It’s the final event before next weekend’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

How much money does the winner get?

The winner takes home $1.314 million from the $7.3 million purse. The champion also earns 500 FedEx Cup points.

Where is Congaree Golf Club?





Congaree Golf Club has a Ridgeland address, but the private club is located in a rural setting in the northern part of Jasper County on Davant Road. That’s west of Beaufort and Hilton Head and north of Savannah.

The club is located a few miles off of Interstate 95 and can be reached off either exit 33 or exit 28.