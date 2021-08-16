Garrow movie back for anniversary

Aug. 16—MORIAH — Serial killer Robert F. Garrow Sr.'s reign of terror in 1973 spanned the Adirondacks until he was shot and captured in Moriah, inspiring the film "Garrow" in 2018.

"Hard to believe, but the 'Garrow' movie is still playing, and will once again hit theaters and drive-ins during the week of Sept. 9," writer-producer-director Lori Kelly-Bailey said. "Obviously, that marks the time when Robert escaped from prison and was finally killed."

It was 48 years ago that Garrow started his final killing spree, and 43 years since his fatal gun battle with correction officers and police outside Fishkill State Correctional Facility, but the public never seems to tire of hearing the story, Kelly-Bailey said.

"What a strange and never-ending interest people still have about that case," she said. "I'm still trying to understand why the story of Garrow is of such interest to so many. Old and young, they flock to see this movie every time it plays."

It will play again at The Strand in Plattsburgh on Sept. 11, at the Glen Drive-In in Queensbury on Sept. 9 and the Charles R. Wood Theatre in Glens Falls on Oct. 3.

"The shows have the most interactive audience members I have ever encountered, always staying long after the show to question, remember and talk," Kelly-Bailey said. "They bring with them their own stories of Garrow, and how his life and crimes affected them, their parents, grandparents and community.

"It's the talk-backs after the show that I like most "

The films stars Mark Valley, of "Fringe" and "Human Target" TV shows, Terri Garber, Philip Casnoff and Jay Alan Christianson as Garrow.

Kelly-Bailey grew up in the town of Moriah's Mineville hamlet, where Garrow and his family lived.

"The story hits close to home for me," she said. "The Garrow family grew up a short distance from my family. My dad and Garrow went to school together. My dad said Robert would sit on the sidelines by himself when there were activities at school."

The movie centers around the three days that Robert Garrow took the stand during his trial.

"I recreated his testimony and lawyers' comments nearly word for word, then filled out the story with flashbacks and reenactments of his childhood and his crimes," Kelly-Bailey said. "As a former resident of Mineville, I had rare access to Garrow's neighbors and relatives, and I was able to paint an insider picture, sharing memories of Garrow, his children and wife."

Kelly-Bailey said she wondered how Garrow was turned into the crazed killer and rapist he became.

"Garrow's childhood was seemingly terrible. He was likely mentally ill."

Shot in the back while fleeing police who were waiting for him in Moriah's Witherbee hamlet in 1973, Garrow faked paralysis while on trial.

His 1978 prison escape started another manhunt that ended when he was shot and killed. Garrow, who'd climbed over the fence from the hospital ward, had a small handgun that his son, Robert Garrow Jr., had smuggled in hidden in a bucket of fried chicken.

"I believe Garrow was as brilliant as he was ruthless," Kelly-Bailey said. "He likely committed as many as 20 abductions and murders that were never solved or proven. In the end, he was convicted of only four."

Garrow was convicted of killing three campers in the Adirondacks, along with a teenage girl back in Syracuse, where he was living between high school and his killing frenzy.

Kelly-Bailey said "Garrow" experienced sold-out and extended runs at every theater it screened in.

"It's odd and exciting. It has developed a sort of a strange cult following."

"Garrow" will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at The Strand Theatre, Plattsburgh, which marks the day that Garrow was finally located and killed by police and correction officers in a shootout. At the theater, meet the filmmakers, stay for a talk-back with cast and crew, and enjoy a special introduction tribute by Thomas Halloran, son of the late NYSP Sgt. Michael P. Halloran, who was on the Garrow case for many years. Posters and DVDs will be available in the lobby. Admision is $20 a person.

Also: Glen Drive-In, Queensbury, Sept. 9, dusk.

Charles R. Wood Theatre, Glens Falls, Oct. 3, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m.