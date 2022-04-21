Who is Garry McFadden, a candidate for Mecklenburg County sheriff in 2022?

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 62

Campaign website: www.McFadden4Sheriff.com

Email: Info@McFadden4Sheriff.com

Occupation: The Sheriff of Mecklenburg County

Education: BS degree from Johnson C Smith University

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): Yes; the Sheriff of Mecklenburg County

Please list your highlights of civic involvement

- Cops-Barbers

- Heal Charlotte

- Block Love

- Cuts on the Block

- Providing Grooming to our homeless citizens

- Freedom Ministries

- Care-Ring-Assisting expecting mothers

- Metrolina Food Bank

- Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

- Peace 4 Property - Re- Entry Programs

- MM2K - Mothers Against Gun Violence

- StopKillingOurChildern Mom against Violence

- Angles Moms

- Mothers Against Gun Violence

- NC Second Chance Alliance

- The Free Indeed Project- Re-Entry Program for Woman

What is the biggest challenge the Mecklenburg County Sheriff will face in the following four years?

The Mental Health of both my staff and the residents who are in detention awaiting trial or placement in DPS (Department of Prison Systems). Staffing and employee retention

If elected, what’s the most important change — if any — that you plan to make to the operations of the Sheriff’s Office?

The recruiting efforts, the implementation of policies that will offer the opportunity for the Sheriff Office to become a full service Sheriff Office while meeting the needs of our local agencies as well as the needs of our community.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

No. Why? I don’t consider myself a politician, but a Sheriff who must and chooses to serve the community despite the individuals political affiliation.

What separates you from your primary opponents?

Received Two Citizens of the year and Two LifeTime Achievement Awards.

Recognized by the former President Barack Obama.

A Sworn Law Enforcement Officer who has worked in the capacity of enforcing the law, criminal investigations and officer of the chief. Lead a staff of 1,100 while maintaining the health and welfare of 1,500 justice involved citizens. Battled two major crises: the civil unrest in response to the murder of George Floyd and the COVID-19 crisis.

What one professional or political accomplishment are you most proud of?

Earning and maintaining the trust of the citizens who elected me as their Sheriff and becoming the First African-American Sheriff who is progressive, passionate and proven