Who is Garry McFadden, a candidate for Mecklenburg County sheriff in 2022?

John D. Simmons/jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
·2 min read

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 62

Campaign website: www.McFadden4Sheriff.com

Email: Info@McFadden4Sheriff.com

Occupation: The Sheriff of Mecklenburg County

Education: BS degree from Johnson C Smith University

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): Yes; the Sheriff of Mecklenburg County

Please list your highlights of civic involvement

- Cops-Barbers

- Heal Charlotte

- Block Love

- Cuts on the Block

- Providing Grooming to our homeless citizens

- Freedom Ministries

- Care-Ring-Assisting expecting mothers

- Metrolina Food Bank

- Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

- Peace 4 Property - Re- Entry Programs

- MM2K - Mothers Against Gun Violence

- StopKillingOurChildern Mom against Violence

- Angles Moms

- Mothers Against Gun Violence

- NC Second Chance Alliance

- The Free Indeed Project- Re-Entry Program for Woman

What is the biggest challenge the Mecklenburg County Sheriff will face in the following four years?

The Mental Health of both my staff and the residents who are in detention awaiting trial or placement in DPS (Department of Prison Systems). Staffing and employee retention

If elected, what’s the most important change — if any — that you plan to make to the operations of the Sheriff’s Office?

The recruiting efforts, the implementation of policies that will offer the opportunity for the Sheriff Office to become a full service Sheriff Office while meeting the needs of our local agencies as well as the needs of our community.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

No. Why? I don’t consider myself a politician, but a Sheriff who must and chooses to serve the community despite the individuals political affiliation.

What separates you from your primary opponents?

Received Two Citizens of the year and Two LifeTime Achievement Awards.

Recognized by the former President Barack Obama.

A Sworn Law Enforcement Officer who has worked in the capacity of enforcing the law, criminal investigations and officer of the chief. Lead a staff of 1,100 while maintaining the health and welfare of 1,500 justice involved citizens. Battled two major crises: the civil unrest in response to the murder of George Floyd and the COVID-19 crisis.

What one professional or political accomplishment are you most proud of?

Earning and maintaining the trust of the citizens who elected me as their Sheriff and becoming the First African-American Sheriff who is progressive, passionate and proven

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bookmakers see France's Macron easily winning Sunday's runoff

    French President Emmanuel Macron has a more than 90% chance of winning Sunday's presidential runoff vote against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, the odds offered by UK political bookmakers showed on Wednesday. Macron has seen his lead in opinion polls edge higher over the past few days to over 55% on average against 45% in favor of his rival whom he will face in a debate later on Wednesday. The websites of William Hill and Paddy Power gave odds implying a 90.9% chance for the incumbent, while the Betfair Exchange had 92.6% and Ladbrokes 94.1%.

  • Voices: What’s behind Marjorie Taylor Greene’s cash flow problem?

    The Congresswoman raked in more donations than AOC — way more. But not long after, she posted a deficit, spending more than she took in. What gives?

  • A $30 million fund backed by dozens of VIPs aims to bolster founders of Asian descent

    Four years ago, a nonprofit collective called Gold House was formed to advance the interests -- and safety -- of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in the U.S. Given the country's long history of anti-Asian racism, it was overdue, argues Bing Chen, a former Google product manager turned YouTube exec turned founder and investor who co-founded the organization. First, it aimed to tackle misconceptions in the media, where Asian women have long been "overly sexualized and Asian men are overly emasculated, which can result in really deleterious treatment," including, in some cases, anti-Asian hate crimes, which spiked during the pandemic. Toward that end, says Chen, Gold House now "culturally consults on the accuracy of scenes, products, and characters [associated with] basically every major Asian film and creative project."

  • How to Get Rid of Heartburn Quickly, According to Experts

    From chewing gum to sleeping in a certain position, these strategies may help with heartburn relief. Try these expert tips to get rid of heartburn fast.

  • 'Unimaginable tragedy': 5 people, dog found dead at Minnesota home

    The bodies of five people and a dog were found at a Minnesota home Wednesday in what a police official called an “unimaginable tragedy.”

  • Video shows disturbing moments before, after security guard’s murder outside Atlanta restaurant

    Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to Anthony Frazier from behind dressed in a black long sleeve t-shirt with graphics on it, a black ballcap with a Nike logo, and carrying a camouflage backpack. The video appears to show a gun in his right hand.

  • Manhattan DA’s Star Witness: Indict Trump Now or I’m Out

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Manhattan prosecutors don’t indict former President Donald Trump with the grand jury they’ve got in the next nine days, the key witness investigators have used to build their entire case says he won’t help revive it in the future.Michael Cohen, the New York lawyer Trump used for years as his family company’s trusted consigliere, told The Daily Beast he’s already wasted too much of his time on a case that slowly and then suddenly doesn’

  • 5 minors arrested for brutal attack on woman in Boston's Downtown Crossing

    Boston police say the assault is one of several incidents involving a specific group of violent juveniles that have been terrorizing the Downtown Crossing area.

  • Former head of state-run Chinese newspaper claims 'high probability’ of war with US

    The prominent former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a highly popular state-run Chinese media outlet, published a commentary on Saturday urging Chinese citizens to “prepare for a military struggle” in the near future. The commentary, written by journalist Hu Xijin, came after U.S. senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and six other U.S. officials visited Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, last Thursday. The visit was strongly denounced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who warned that China is “firmly opposed to any form of official exchange between the U.S. and Taiwan.”

  • ECSO: Three children found living in 'deplorable' filth, deputies struggled with the smell

    “Roaches and other bugs collected on the garbage in droves,” according to an Escambia County Sheriff's Office social media post.

  • Murder suspect, 2 minors lead police on wild, aggressive chase

    An 18-year-old wanted for murder in Texas and two minors were arrested after they led police on a wild and aggressive chase that ended in a Santa Clarita neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

  • Houston conservative activist Steven Hotze indicted in bogus election fraud scheme

    The charges stem from Hotze’s hiring of private investigators to look for voter fraud in Harris County ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

    The conspiracy theorist from Georgia is set to testify on Friday in a case seeking to disqualify her from office for her alleged role in the events of last Jan. 6

  • ND lawmaker quits panel leadership after texts with inmate

    North Dakota's longest-serving state senator resigned Wednesday as head of a powerful panel that oversees the Legislature's business between sessions, just days after a published report that he had exchanged scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. Republican Sen. Ray Holmberg, 79, stepped down from the Legislative Management committee, saying in a statement “recent events and discussions have made it clear to me that the interim governing body of the legislature, Legislative Management, does not need to be any part of that discussion.” Holmberg will remain on the panel, but not as its chairman.

  • Two arrested after kidnappers demand $10K or they’ll ‘cut up’ teen, AK cops say

    The Amber Alert was deactivated for the 17-year-old who went missing after a bakery shift after she was found, police said.

  • Canadian Police Find 1970s Classic Cars Submerged In Lake

    All ran when parked, no lowballers…

  • Boris Johnson faces backlash after inaugurating controversial JCB factory on first day of India trip

    Boris Johnson has been embroiled in controversy on the first morning of his long-awaited diplomatic visit to India after inaugurating a new JCB factory, one day after the company’s machines were used to illegally bulldoze Muslim homes and businesses in Delhi.

  • Texas man fatally shoots neighbor, continues yard work after disputes over dog, officials say

    The Liberty County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office says Eric Lee Elliott, 70, continued doing yard work after shooting his neighbor.

  • Boston woman attacked for being 'white with braids' sparks hate crime investigation, police say

    Boston Police are investigating the possibility that an assault on a woman was racially motivated

  • 'I've Had It With This Guy': GOP Leaders Privately Blasted Trump After Jan. 6

    In the days after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building, the two top Republicans in Congress, Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell, told associates they believed President Donald Trump was responsible for inciting the deadly riot and vowed to drive him from politics. McCarthy went so far as to say he would push Trump to resign immediately: “I’ve had it with this guy,” he told a group of Republican leaders. But within weeks both men backed off an all-out fight with Trump because they