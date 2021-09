TechCrunch

Firefly launched its first rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, and on board it carried a number of payloads with an intended destination of low Earth orbit. The rocket took off as planned, and seemed to be doing fairly well during the initial portion of the launch, before experiencing "an anomaly" that clearly resulted in an explosion and the total loss of the vehicle prior to reaching space. The rocket that flew today is Firefly's Alpha launch vehicle, its first, and this was its first launch attempt ever of the spacecraft.