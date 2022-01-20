🌱Garth Brooks Free Tickets + New Train Station Coming + Hopeful

Hello, Bedford! It's Friday, so let's start with everything you need to know going in Bedford today.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and very cold. High: 18. Low: 2.

Here are the top stories in Bedford today:

Calling all Bedford Garth Brooks fans, you can enter to win tickets for Garth Brooks only New England stadium concert on Saturday, May 21, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Tickets for the concert ($94.95 a seat) go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. but you have a chance to win two free tickets. Q106.5 is giving away a pair of tickets to the concert. You can read more about this story and find out how to win free tickets here: (q1065.fm) New train service from Boston to Nashua and Manchester is one step - and one stop - closer. On Tuesday, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a location for the proposed commuter rail extension in Nashua and Manchester. Alderman approved a proposed train layover and storage site location, also known as the Pan Am South site, adjacent to Elliot Urgent Care at River’s Edge facility and the Manchester Transit Authority facility. The other proposed locations were near the Elm Street Market Basket and land adjacent to the U-Haul in Bedford. Officials said the new proposed downtown station would likely be ready for passengers "within four to six years," depending on federal funding and other proposed projects waiting for federal funds. (Manchester Ink Link) Health officials reported twenty-four new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday in New Hampshire. But there are signs of hope. There were 18,986 active cases, a lower number than the recent all-time high of more than 22,000 new daily infections last week. As the omicron surge continues, vaccines are available for free at pharmacies and the state is adding more walk-in COVID-19 vaccination sites in Stratham, Keene, Concord, Nashua, Manchester, and Salem, for boosters and first doses. A vaccine can mean the difference between "getting back to work or school quickly" or being "laid up for weeks and weeks on end," said Governor Chris Sununu. There are currently 410 New Hampshire residents hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. (WMUR)

Today in Bedford:

BAE Virtual Retirement Seminar. (9 a.m.)

Weekend Comedy, at The Majestic Theatre. (7 p.m.)

From my notebook:



How to Order: Your Free COVID-19 Test Kit: (USPS)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Friday off right! See you all tomorrow for another update.

— Paula Constance

About me: I am a freelance writer, author, and media producer. I am committed to media projects that empower, engage, and help make the world a better place.

