The novel coronavirus outbreak is keeping Garth Brooks off the road, but that doesn’t mean he can’t connect with his fans.

The singer is dreaming up a creative new way to share his music, and he’s doing it with a little help from his listeners.

It all started during an installment of Brooks' live series, Inside Studio G. One fan jokingly made mention of Keith Whitley’s song, "Ten Feet Away," in reference to the current climate of social distancing in order to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

MORE: Florida Georgia Line gives staff at their Nashville restaurant $1,000 apiece

That gave Brooks an idea. "Let’s just make a date," he said in the livestream last week. "Next week we’re just gonna do...guitar, vocal. You send in the set list."

The singer decided to plan a livestreamed show over Facebook to take place Monday, with a set that will last anywhere between 30 minutes and an hour, based on on what fans request.

"We’ll do our best depending on what the set list is," Brooks continued, adding that both "covers [and] album cuts are on the table."

MORE: Neil Diamond tweets coronavirus-inspired update of 'Sweet Caroline'

The livestreamed show will be available exclusively to the people who join in in real time, at 7PM ET. "You only get to see it when it’s going down," he noted.

Garth Brooks to perform livestreamed Facebook concert Monday night originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com