A few weeks ago, Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood announced that they were postponing a performance due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

They ultimately tested negative, but now Brooks has revealed that the person who was the source of that exposure was his youngest daughter.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Brooks said his daughter Allie had tested positive for the coronavirus, and while he hadn't seen his daughter, he noted that her husband "works with us every day," which is why everyone got tested. Allie quarantined for 14 days after she tested positive, and she's fine now except for a sore throat, Brooks said.

MORE: CMA Awards: Garth Brooks withdraws from entertainer of the year race

"As a parent, nobody knows what COVID is going to do in the future so you just watch over them," Brooks said. "You pray a lot and hopefully she will come out of this thing with just that."

He added, "As parents like you, like me, all you do is pray your knee bones off and hopefully following the guidelines so hopefully your family doesn’t have to experience this."

The superstar went on to say that he and Yearwood had used quarantine "as a time to face everything, ’cause now you can’t leave, you can’t walk away. This is probably, you know, the blessing and the curse."

Admitting that the experience of the past few months has "probably been the most we’ve ever gone through as a couple," the singer noted, "What’s on the other side is so great, especially when you are with the right one."

MORE: Brad Paisley's new star-studded music video features cameos from Peyton Manning, Tim McGraw and George Stephanopoulos

Brooks also announced yesterday that he was taking himself out of the running for CMA Entertainer of the Year, having already won the coveted honor seven times.

Garth Brooks relied on his faith as his youngest daughter battled COVID-19 originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com