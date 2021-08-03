Gary Black calls for 'refunding police' during campaign stop

Aug. 3—JEKYLL ISLAND — Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, who is running for one of Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats, spoke to the Georgia Sheriffs' Association Summer Conference in Jekyll Island recently and outlined his priorities for helping law enforcement fight the crime wave sweeping across Georgia and America.

"The defund the police movement championed by regressive politicians has had real-world consequences for Americans, and no one knows that better than our law enforcement heroes," Black said. "Defunding the police is the dumbest idea I have heard since D.C. statehood. It's a divisive distraction that has created an atmosphere where criminals feel empowered to victimize innocent people with a feeling of impunity."

Black has called for a nationwide effort to refund law enforcement, restore law and order, and recruit the next generation of police officers and sheriff's deputies.

"Some politicians put elections above public safety, and our police and sheriff personnel are caught in a literal crossfire," he said. "Crime ravages families — disproportionately minority and poor families. My wife, my daughter — who is a wife and mom now, too — they deserve to feel safe at home and in their community. All our citizens do. And law enforcement families deserve to have their heroes come home safe after every shift."