Gary Brown: A tale of driving home in winter

The New York State Thruway was closed, but not until after I got on it, so I kept on driving through the tracks that previous cars had made in the drifts.

I was journeying to my hometown in western New York some number of years ago when I got caught in an early winter storm. It was "lake effect" snow, created by a cold wind blowing over the moisture of a still unfrozen Lake Erie. Flurries turned into a snowfall that quickly went from barely measureable snow to a heavy accumulation of it.

Wind drove the drifting snow mass across the highway as I traveled east away from Cleveland in Ohio and past Erie in Pennsylvania. My speed diminished as the snow increased on the roadway, and I carefully eased my way toward the toll booths on the entrance ramps leading to New York.

Snow fell on my arm as I opened the car window and reached to accept my Thruway ticket. Few cars were foolish or unfortunate enough to choose this moment to travel home to family in western New York, so my entrance onto the Thruway was easy, albeit slow.

I maintained that sluggish pace, pushing my way through snow and slush that covered the road surface as I made my way toward Buffalo.

And that's when they closed the Thruway.

Signs of a snow delay

I suppose I should have suspected that something was amiss by the number of vehicles that were, quite literally, out of place.

Trucks had jack-knifed off the right side of the road and into the medium strip. Passenger cars had followed the cargo-carriers off the road on the slippery snow-covered asphalt. At least I believe they were off the road. It was difficult to tell where the road was, except for the border of snow that plows previously pushed to the side. But, the vehicles, some turned around as they slid, were pointed in a variety of directions.

I didn't need a degree in physics or geometry or some other science to tell that someone in that bunch was going the wrong way.

Or at least they were going at some previous point. By the time I got to the cars and trucks they were stopped. My own speed had diminished to barely 10 to 20 mph much of the time, as I weaved around the stalled vehicles.

Still, with the courage or idiocy of youth, I pressed on.

I recall that the wheels on my car skidded from time to time, but I steered in a manner that would have made my dad proud. "Steer into the skid," he always taught, a lesson he no doubt had learned from many a winter morning driving to his job sites to toil as a carpenter. "And let your foot off the accelerator."

I steered and slowed.

Eventually, long after the time that would have been my normal arrival, I made it to an exit near Buffalo, so I could journey around the city to resume my trip on the eastbound portion of I-90.

Arriving home safely

The ticket taker at the toll booth looked surprised to see me.

"You must have been one of the last ones they let on."

To my left on the booth was a map. It showed the thruway from the state line to the exit. All of it was labeled "CLOSED."

"Anybody else out there who didn't exit?" he asked.

I sort of shrugged, then handed my money and my ticket to the toll taker. It dawned on me that I hadn't focused much on the moving traffic. I had just tried to avoid the vehicles that were stopped.

"Where you headed?" the ticket taker asked.

"Canandaigua," I answered.

"Well, it gets better, I'm told, the closer you get to Rochester."

I nodded and thanked him.

And I looked forward and readied myself to be on my way.

"I'd like to tell you to drive safely," I heard him say just before I smiled and pulled away, "but if you've made it this far..."

I made it the rest of the way, too, with increasing speed. I could see a drape pulled aside as my mother looked out to reassure herself that I had arrived.

Dad was at the door. He shook his head and put his hand on my shoulder.

"We weren't sure you were going to make it though the storm."

The smile on his face and the way he ushered me into the house told me he wanted to hear the story I likely had to tell. Everything he taught me about winter driving appeared to have paid off.

