Gary Busey arrested, charged with sex crimes at Monster Mania Convention in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL — Actor Gary Busey faces four counts of sexual assault and harassment charges in connection with a sex crime reported at the Monster Mania Convention last weekend, Cherry Hill police said Saturday.

The charges come after the three-day convention ran at the Doubletree Hotel from August 12-14.

It's unclear how many people reported assaults and when the incident occurred. Cherry Hill police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with tips or information should contact Detective Robert Daniello.

Busey, 78, of Malibu, California, was scheduled to appear all weekend to meet ticket-holding horror and sci-fi fans, Convention Scene announced in April. Fans posted pictures with him at the convention on social media accounts.

Busey has appeared in films such as in "The Buddy Holly Show," "Lethal Weapon," and "Point Break."

Cherry Hill police had not immediately responded to a request for more information about the case and convention organizers could not be reached for comment.

The charges against Busey are merely accusations; he has not been convicted of any crimes in connection with the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Gary Busey arrested for reported sex crime at Monster Mania