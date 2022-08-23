Gary Busey caught pulling his pants down in public days after being charged with sex offences

Gary Busey was caught pulling his pants down in a public park days after he was charged with committing several sexual offences at a fan convention in New Jersey.

In a paparazzi-captured video, the 78-year-old Academy Award nominee was seen pulling his pants down at a public park in California.

As per Page Six, Busey was sitting on a bench at Point Dume Park in Malibu with his sweatpants by his knees.

In the video, his hands appeared to be crossed over his legs when he proceeded to pull up his pants, and later, smoked a cigar.

It is unclear why Busey pulled his pants down. The Independent has contacted his representatives for comment.

Last week, the Buddy Holly Story star was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

According to the Cherry Hill police, the incidents are alleged to have occurred at the Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, between 12 and 14 August.

A police source told a Fox29 reporter that three women had reported that Busey had touched them inappropriately during an autograph signing and meet and greet.

(AP)

Cherry Hill police said the investigation was continuing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Meanwhile, Busey said the sexual offence claims were “all false” and that “nothing happened” at the fan convention.

“There was my partner, a camera-lady, and me, and two girls. It took less than 10 seconds, and they left. Nothing happened, it was all false,” he told TMZ.

He added: “I was not… not inappropriate at all, and I have eyewitnesses.”

Busey was nominated for an Academy Award for his titular role in The Buddy Holly Story in 1978. He went on to appear in a string of popular action movies in the 1980s and 1990s including Point Break, Drop Zone and Eye of the Tiger.

In 1988, he suffered a serious brain injury in a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles, undergoing emergency neurosurgery and spending months in a rehabilitation clinic.

He has also appeared in reality TV shows, including Celebrity Apprentice, and won the British version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

