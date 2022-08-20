Gary Busey charged with criminal sexual conduct during Monster-Mania convention in New Jersey

Gary Busey has been arrested on four charges, including two for criminal sexual conduct.

The star has reportedly been taken into custody due to an incident that occurred in Cherry Hill, N.J., when he was visiting for Monster-Mania Con at the suburb's Doubletree Hotel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14.

Police allegedly responded to a claim of sexual offense during the convention. Now, following an investigation, detectives have charged the actor with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment.

The Cherry Hill Police Department was not available to provide further details to EW as of Saturday evening, but law enforcement officials stated in a press release that the investigation was ongoing.

Cherry Hill, NJ –A California man is facing sexual offense charges stemming from incidents occurring at the annual Monster Mania Convention hosted by the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. — Cherry Hill Police (@CherryHillPD) August 20, 2022

Monster-Mania is hosted annually in the town, and this year's gathering invited the Point Break star to its Autograph Room for all three days of the event. The 78-year-old actor has appeared at the fest before.

"It was about contact – it was about touching," Cherry Hill Township Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann told the Philadelphia Inquirer. The story notes that officers received "multiple complaints" about Busey.

Busey is a resident of Malibu, Calif., and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Representatives for Busey did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Known for his roles in more than 100 films, Busey was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his titular role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story.

The Texas native has been in trouble with the law before. In 1995, he was charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana, and hallucinogenic mushrooms during a search of his home. He was also purportedly under the influence of cocaine at the time.

In 2001, he was arrested after his ex-wife Tiani Warden accused him of spousal abuse. During a stint on Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, he was accused of sexually assaulting a female member of the production team.

