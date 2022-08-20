Gary Busey charged with sex offences at New Jersey convention

Gary Busey has been charged with several sexual offences

Actor Gary Busey has been charged with committing several sexual offences at a fan convention in New Jersey.

The 78-year-old from Malibu, California, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill police said in a statement on Saturday.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred at the Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, between 12 and 14 August, police said.

The actor was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

Cherry Hill police said the investigation was continuing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Breaking more to come