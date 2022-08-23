Gary Busey says ‘none of that happened’ at convention where multiple women alleged misconduct

“Point Break” actor Gary Busey claims there’s no merit to accusation of sexual misconduct made against him earlier this month at the Monster-Mania horror film convention in New Jersey.

The 78-year-old actor was slapped with a pair of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact charges, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and a single count of harassment, Cherry Hill police announced Saturday. The investigation is ongoing.

TMZ caught up to Busey at a gas station in Malibu, Calif., on Monday where he denied any wrongdoing.

“Nothing,” he said. “None of that happed.”

According to Busey, at the time of the alleged incident that has him facing possible criminal penalties, he was with “a partner,” a camera operator and “two girls” for fewer than 10 seconds in a DoubleTree Hotel event space. According to Busey, the unidentified females left, then “made up a story” that he had sexually assaulted them.

Busey insisted to TMZ that at no point was his behavior inappropriate and said he has “eyewitnesses” to back up his story. The Philadelphia Inquirer claims it viewed police documents stating Busey is accused of misconduct by a trio of women. He allegedly grabbed two women’s rear-ends and asked another where she got her breasts as he was looking at them from very nearby during Friday’s convention. He is accused of trying to unhook that woman’s bra.

A day after the convention, Busey was reportedly spotted on a park bench with his pants half-down as he appeared to fidget with his trousers’ drawstring. The 1979 Academy Award nominee also appeared to smoke a cigar during that outing.

Before making his Off-Broadway debut in 2016′s “Perfect Crime,” Busey visited the Daily News’ office to talk about his role.

“I play a baseball-bat killer and I’m an insane genius so the truth of it is that I’m playing myself,” he joked. “No acting required.”

The Texas native has had previous brushes with the law. In May 1995, he was charged with felony cocaine possession in Malibu, following an apparent drug overdose that landed him in a hospital for several days. His publicist announced a short time later that Busey had checked into the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

That incident occurred seven years after a serious motorcycle crash also sent Busey to the emergency room where he said entered “the spiritual realm where I got information” as a result of his brain surgery. He wasn’t wearing a helmet.

In 1996, having survived those encounters, Busey said he was committed to Christianity.

With News Wire Services