Gary council approves new tax anticipation warrant to provide stop-gap financing

The Gary common council approved a short-term loan Tuesday to subsidize the city’s 2023 general fund between January and June.

The tax anticipation warrant ordinance was budgeted in an amount not to exceed $16 million, or roughly 43% of the total general fund budget allocated for the year.

“In order to cover our payroll and bills from January to June we need this interim loan to help cash flow,” financial advisor Karl Cender said during Thursday’s meeting.

The city has been stuck in a loop of debt for several years in order to cover staff wages and municipal infrastructure.

“We have not had enough funding to take care of all the things that need to be done in our city, so we have to do the tax anticipation warrants. We simply do not have the money,” councilwoman Mary Brown said during Thursday’s meeting.

Newly elected councilwoman Lori Latham suggested the city begin to set up a fund to build upon over several years.

“I think It would be a nice legacy for our council to leave,” Latham said.

The city does not anticipate needing the full $16 million allocated, and loans will be taken in small amounts as needed over time. Interest on the loans is capped at 8%, according to Cender.

“This ordinance allows us to take competitive bids, and we anticipate receiving those by Jan. 23,” he said.

To reduce debt however, the city would need to cut its general fund budget, Cender said.

The city passed wage increases in 2021 and 2022 to stay competitive during the nationwide labor shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We bit the bullet for the last two years in making sure we did the last two increases (to city employee salaries),” councilman Ronald Brewer said. “We are in a financial pinch inside this community; we are desperate to try and get some new businesses as well as residents.”

Raising the tax base requires investment, which is harder to find as more residents leave for neighboring towns, Brewer said.

“We don’t have any reserves, and there are many cities around us that have several millions of dollars just in reserves. And we never know when the next problem is going to happen,” council president William Godwin said.