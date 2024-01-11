Gary Councilman Spencer intends to seek 3rd District state Senate seat

Undaunted by a close loss in the Jan. 3 caucus to succeed former State Sen. Eddie Melton, Gary City Councilman Mark Spencer traveled to Indianapolis Wednesday to file to run in the Democratic primary election for the 3rd District seat.

Spencer first told the Post-Tribune of his intention to run in the May 7 primary immediately after a narrow defeat by former Hobart City Councilman David Vinzant in a Jan. 3 caucus held to fill the vacancy. The office was left vacant when Gary Mayor Eddie Melton resigned from his seat on Dec. 5 ahead. Melton endorsed Spencer to succeed him.

Vinzant won with 34 votes to Spencer’s 32, following a procedural hiccup in the caucus process. The first vote taken had to be scrapped after it was discovered that an ineligible committee person had cast a ballot. By the time a second vote was taken, three committee members had already left the venue and did not return to vote again.

Spencer, a veteran educator and school administrator, has served on the Gary Common Council since October.

“I remain confident that I am the right person for the Senate seat representing Indiana District 3,” he wrote. “Between now and election day, I plan to do all I can to convince the voters of Lake Station, New Chicago, Hobart, Merrillville and Gary that I am here to serve their best interest.”

Roughly half of the district’s precincts are in Gary, and residents of the city have traditionally dominated the state Senate office. Vinzant is the first non-Gary resident to hold the 3rd District state Senate seat since 1972.

It remains to be seen whether Vinzant will face additional primary challengers. Prospective Democratic nominees have until Feb. 9 to file to be on the primary ballot.