Gary Johnson wants separate trial in Toledo council extortion case

Jul. 24—Toledo City Councilman Gary Johnson, who along with colleagues Tyrone Riley, Larry Sykes, and Yvonne Harper faces federal bribery and extortion charges, has asked the court for a separate trial.

"Mr. Johnson says that proceeding to trial with his co-defendants will compromise specific trial rights of his and prevent the jury from making a reliable judgment about his innocence or guilt," states the motion filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by his attorneys, Richard Kerger and David Klucas.

Federal investigators allege more than $34,000 changed hands between Toledo business owners trying to win council approval for various matters and the four councilmen over a two-year period. Local lawyer Keith Mitchell, who died in April, also was charged.

All four councilmen accepted voluntary suspensions from their city posts after Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and council President Matt Cherry called for their resignations last year. At the time of the arrests, Mr. Johnson was running for Lucas County sheriff.

Mr. Johnson, Mr. Sykes, and Mr. Mitchell each were charged with one count of conspiracy and two counts of extortion; Mr. Riley faces one count of conspiracy and five counts of extortion; while Ms. Harper faces one count of conspiracy, two counts of extortion, and one count of conspiracy to commit extortion.

"Given the total lack of conspiracy evidence, the only visible basis for charging Mr. Johnson with conspiracy is the desire of the government to avoid a separate trial," Mr. Johnson's attorneys state in their motion.

They also argue that trials with many defendants increase the risk of prejudice for a single defendant. Mr. Johnson's lawyers contend there will be "far more evidence" presented regarding his co-defendants than Mr. Johnson, and he doesn't want to be tried alongside them.

"The risk of prejudice from the introduction of evidence otherwise inadmissible in a separate trial is greater in the context of a conspiracy prosecution, which has long been recognized as a significant threat to fairness in the administration of justice," the motion states.

In a pretrial conference last month before district Judge James Carr, the parties were advised that discovery was complete and the defendants have until Aug. 16 to file motions. The government then has two months to respond, and the defendants' replies are due Nov. 1.