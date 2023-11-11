Gary landowner alleges assault by Calumet Township Assessor’s office employee

Jim Nowacki, a prominent Gary resident and one of the city’s largest landowners, alleged that he was assaulted by an employee of the Calumet Township Assessor’s office on Thursday. Gary police were called to the scene and concluded that the employee did not commit a crime, according to a report.

Nowacki told the Post-Tribune that he arrived at the Calumet Township assessor’s office on East 5th Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. to discuss a notice he had received of a change in the assessed value of one of his Gary properties. Nowacki requested a document that he had earlier submitted to the assessor’s office that was related to the property.

Office staff provided the document, which Nowacki took before moving to leave. As he did, Nowacki said, employees of the office attempted to take the document from him. When they were not able to, one employee “wrestled me to the ground and was kneeling on my chest,” he said.

“I was assaulted,” Nowacki said. “I didn’t do anything to defend myself except just to hold onto myself.”

Nowacki, who has a coronary stent to treat a heart condition, requested an ambulance. Gary Police Cpl. Donald Briggs arrived first, after being called by an employee of the assessor’s office, and spoke with both Nowacki and the office’s employees. Nowacki was eventually transported in an ambulance to Methodist Hospitals’ Northlake Campus, where he spoke to the Post-Tribune over the phone.

In police report, Briggs wrote that staff at the assessor’s office explained to him that Nowacki had attempted to leave the office with original copies of government documents after being warned he was not allowed to. An employee had offered to make additional copies for Nowacki’s use, according to the report.

Briggs wrote that he reviewed video of the incident taken by a surveillance camera. Briggs’ account contradicts Nowacki’s description of the incident. According to the report, the employee that Nowacki accused of kneeling on his chest grabbed Nowacki around the waist as he attempted to leave.

“J. Nowacki is seen on video leaning forward as he pushes himself between the doors and then eventually drops himself to the floor where he begins to complain of heart problems and requesting an ambulance according to the staff,” Briggs wrote. The employee “is seen on video when they go to the floor placing his knee on J. Nowacki’s leg for approximately 5 seconds attempting to keep Nowacki from kicking at staff and to further restrain him on the floor while they await the arrival of police medics.”

Briggs consulted a sergeant who agreed that assessor’s office staff had not committed a crime “and that J. Nowacki himself was in fact the person who committed the crime by attempting to steal the legal paperwork that belonged to the government.”

Police spokesman Sam Roberts did not offer additional details. Calumet Township Assessor Cozey Weatherspoon declined a request for comment.