Gary Lineker tweets likely broke BBC guidelines, says corporation’s new chairman Dr Samir Shah

Gary Lineker has once again been outspoken about the Government on X - Reuters/Henry Nichols

Gary Lineker’s tweets broke BBC guidelines, according to the corporation’s new chairman Dr Samir Shah.

Match of the Day presenter Lineker this week signed an open letter criticising the government’s Rwanda policy, and used X, formerly known as Twitter, to apparently mock Tory MPs.

Incoming BBC chairman Dr Shah told MPs that the former footballer’s mockery of politicians is likely in breach of the corporation’s social media guidelines. Those guidelines were brought in in part to prevent Lineker becoming involved in another scandal over his voicing of political views while occupying a prominent role at the BBC.

Dr Shah has suggested that the broadcaster may have to reexamine the guidelines to ensure they are working effectively.

Speaking to MPs on the Media Culture and Sport Committee, Dr Shah said that Lineker online message “in which he identified some politicians” does “seem to breach those particular guidelines”.

He added: “I would imagine that the BBC is now looking into that and considering its response.”

Dr Samir Shah has been a contributor to multiple reports on race relations in Britain, and has been chosen as the successor to Richard Sharp - Reuters/Toby Meville

Lineker faced criticism for signing an open letter to the government’s Rwanda Bill, prompting questions as to whether this breached BBC impartiality guidelines.

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis put this to Lineker on Twitter, and the presenter responded by saying: “Jonathan hasn’t read the new guidelines….or, should I say, had someone read them to him?”

The apparent mockery of the politician followed a jibe at the expense of another Conservative MP, Lee Anderson, in which Lineker suggested he would lose his seat, writing: “‘I guess we’ll find out what the will of the British people is at the next general election. If you do end up out of work, I’ll put in a word for you with Walker Crisps.”

‘I need to find a solution to this’

Dr Shah believes that the BBC director general Tim Davie may need to look again at social media rules for the broadcaster’s star talents to ensure they are achieving what they set out to do.

The experienced TV executive also told MPs that Lineker’s signing a letter opposing the Rwanda scheme, while it did not breach guidelines, was not helpful.

He said: “I don’t think it was very helpful, I don’t think it was very helpful either for Gary Lineker or the BBC or the cause he supports.”

Dr Shah said he wants to “forcibly” ensure that rules were achieving their “intended” effect, and expressed his intention to find a solution to the continual rows over Lineker’s politics.

He said: “I do need to find a solution to this. It doesn’t help anyone and it does damage the reputation of the BBC being constantly in this round.

He added: “I would be keen… to bring about such a solution.”

Dr Shah has also commented on the issue of the BBC refusing to brand Hamas “terrorists”, in line with its editorial guidelines, saying: “I think we need to look again at that.”

