Gary man charged with child molesting: records

A Gary man could spend decades in prison after being charged with molesting five girls, according to a criminal affidavit.

Garry Young, 53, was charged Feb. 22 with 16 felonies, including 12 counts of child molesting, and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Two of the counts — Level 1 Felony child molesting — would each carry 20-40 years, if convicted.

His case was unsealed Tuesday. Court records show his bond was set Tuesday at $250,000 or $25,000 cash surety.

His next court appearance is March 7.

One victim, who is now in her early 20s, told Gary Police in a July 28 interview she wanted to come forward so “it won’t happen to nobody else,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit alleges Young started touching her inappropriately as a preteen and the abuse continued into middle school.

When a woman confronted him, Young “would act like the victim,” cry, and threatened to kill himself, according to court records.

A second and third victim said the abuse started as a teen. A fourth said it started as a preteen. A fifth victim said she was as young as “three or four” when the abuse began. Years later, Young tried to have sex with her, according to the criminal affidavit.

