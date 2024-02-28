Gary man charged with rape

A Gary man faces felony charges after sexually assaulting a woman multiple times, court records show.

Tyron E. Smith, 31, was charged Tuesday with three counts of rape, one count of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and one count of criminal confinement.

He was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bail. A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

The woman told Gary Police she went out with Smith for drinks on Feb. 23. She let him stay at her house periodically because he had “nowhere else to go,” the affidavit states.

She woke up overnight as Smith was having sex with her. She was “very upset” and told him to stop.

He left and returned on Feb. 25.

She told him to sleep on the sofa and filmed him on her cell phone as he got angry. He grabbed the cell, realized he was being recorded and started punching her on the bed.

Smith then forced the woman to perform a sex act, then forcefully raped her, according to court records.

He forced her to “consume cocaine” between assaults, the affidavit alleges. The woman said he was abusive to her when drunk or high in the past, court records show.

