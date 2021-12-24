Gary Sampson, who went on a killing spree in 2001, dies in Missouri federal prison at age 62

Gary Sampson, who took the lives of three people during a 2001 killing spree across the South Shore and into New Hampshire, died at a federal medical prison in Springfield, Missouri on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at age 62.

Over the course of four days in July 2001, Sampson killed Jonathan Rizzo, 19, of Kingston, Philip McCloskey, 69, of Taunton and Robert Whitney, 58, of New Hampshire.

Sampson was first sentenced to death in 2003 for the deaths of both Rizzo, a college student, and McCloskey, a former Quincy resident, after pleading guilty. That initial death sentence was overturned after a federal judge determined that one of Sampson's jurors had lied about her background.

He was sentenced to death a second time, following an eight-week death penalty trial in federal court in February 2017.

Feb. 8, 2017: Jury imposes death sentence on Gary Sampson

Sampson was tried separately for Whitney's murder and received a life sentence. Massachusetts does not have a state death penalty, but defendants like Sampson charged with federal crimes in the state can be put to death.

Gary Lee Sampson

After the second trial, the survivors of Sampson's victims faced him.

"You showed no remorse, and your apology was robotic," Philip McCloskey's son, Scott McCloskey, told Sampson. "Rot in hell," he later added before returning to his seat.

Family members spoke of their hatred for Sampson, of the devastation he'd caused in their lives, and of their commitment to bringing him to justice. Some of them said they could not bear the thought of him enjoying himself in prison with access to books and television for the last 16 years.

"I don't know if you will ever receive the death penalty, and I don't really care," said Mary Rizzo, Jonathan Rizzo's mother. "I do care that you will have more restriction on death row."

Rizzo said she's now able to push Sampson out of her head during the day, but her nights are still haunted by images of her son's death. For years, she said she was unable to be the wife and mother her family deserved because of the "dark hole" she found herself in.

Gary Sampson appears during arraignment in Brockton District Court on Aug. 2, 2001.

"I waited up for them on the couch, thinking that if they didn't come home it would be my fault and no one else's, just as I thought Jonathan's death was my fault," she said of her two sons.

On Jan. 11, Sampson's appellate attorneys, Judith Mizner, Madeline Cohen and Sara Cohbra, filed a new brief arguing his death sentence should be vacated, with a heavy emphasis on his competency during his second death penalty trial.

Although no cause of death has been released, medical records included in the latest appeal of his death sentence showed he had a life expectancy, when he was 55, of nearly three years. He was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease, likely caused by an untreated hepatitis C infection.

In 2016, Sampson's attorney argued that he is terminally ill and that should be a good enough reason to not give him the death penalty.

A killing spree from from the South Shore to New Hampshire

Sampson, a drifter who grew up in Abington, called the FBI to turn himself in for a series of bank robberies in North Carolina. After the FBI didn't send anyone to arrest him, he started his killing spree on July 24, 2001, according to court documents.

McCloskey, a retired plumber, offered Sampson a ride in Weymouth. Sampson walked McCloskey up a hill in Marshfield, where he killed him and tried unsuccessfully to steal his car, according to court documents.

Three days later in Plymouth while hitchhiking, Rizzo offered Sampson a ride. Sampson held him at knifepoint and ordered he drive him to Abington, where he killed him and took his car, according to court records.

Sampson fled to New Hampshire and broke into an empty vacation home. He was discovered by a family friend of the owner, Whitney, on July 30. After a fight, he tied Whitney to a chair and strangled him to death with a rope, according to court records. He stole Whitney's car and fled to Vermont, and abandoned it a day later. Hitchhiking again, he was picked up by William Gregory, whom he threatened with a knife, and who escaped from his moving car.

Sampson broke into another vacation house, called 911 and surrendered to Vermont state troopers, according to court records.

