Gary Sandler: How accurate is the assessed value of your home?

Gary Sandler
·3 min read
The question is whether a homeowner or homebuyer can rely on the assessed value to accurately determine the property&#x002019;s true market value. The answer is probably not.
The question is whether a homeowner or homebuyer can rely on the assessed value to accurately determine the property’s true market value. The answer is probably not.

On Jan. 1 of each year, a property tax lien is placed on every piece of real and personal property in New Mexico. The lien covers the amount of property tax due in that calendar year and is administered by the office of the assessor in the county in which the property is located. How that amount is determined is both an art and a science.

In the case of real property, the question is whether a homeowner or homebuyer can rely on the assessed value to accurately determine the property’s true market value. The answer is probably not. The reasons behind that observation are numerous and an interesting topic of discussion. Unpacking those reasons begins with the assessment process itself.

Let’s say a person purchases a $200,000 home. Within 30 days of closing, the purchaser is required by statute to submit to the county assessor a Residential Real Property Transfer Declaration Affidavit disclosing the amount paid, the terms of the purchase and what personal property, if any, was included in the sale. The assessor’s appraiser assigned to the area in which the property is located, of which there are twenty in our 3,814 square mile county, then compares that information with information provided by other recent purchasers in the assigned area. The appraiser then determines if the sales price conforms to other sales prices for like-kind properties and assesses the value accordingly.

Gary Sandler
Gary Sandler

Let’s also say that our purchaser got one heck of a deal and paid $200,000 for a property worth $300,000. There’s a good chance the sales price would not comport with the sales price affidavits of other nearby like-kind properties, most likely resulting in an appraised value closer to the actual market value.

Now let’s say that the value of our $200,000 property doubles by the time the next Jan. 1 comes along. Will the property be reassessed at $400,000? Thanks to another provision in the New Mexico Property Tax Code, the answer is no. The provision in question places a three-percent cap on the amount the assessed value of a residential property may rise each year. In this scenario, the following year’s assessed value could not exceed $206,000. Should the value double again in the following year, the assessed value could not exceed $212,180.

More from Gary: Record sales intensify deed solicitation scams

While the three-percent rule protected homeowners from increases in their property tax bills as home values continued to rise, it set up a situation that shocked future homebuyers. For example, the buyer of our $400,000 home carrying the old, assessed value of $206,000 and an annual property tax bill of, say, $2,100, would be shocked to learn that their tax bill more than doubled in the year following the purchase when the property was reassessed at or near their purchase price. The phenomenon was referred to as “Tax Lightning.”

While nothing could be done about the reassessment, the New Mexico legislature enacted legislation requiring that homebuyers, before writing an offer to purchase, receive an estimate of the higher property tax amount that will be levied after reassessment. Now, rather than suffering the shock of tax lightning, they only suffer from “tax frightening.”

Well, there you have it. Relying on an assessed value to determine market value is probably not a good idea.

See you at closing.

Gary Sandler is a full-time Realtor and owner of Gary Sandler Inc., Realtors in Las Cruces. He loves to answer questions and can be reached at 575-642-2292 or Gary@GarySandler.com.

Keep reading:

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: How accurate is the assessed value of your home?

Recommended Stories

  • The People Who Sold Me My House Made This Huge Mistake

    The home had a lot of nice custom touches that looked nice but didn't add a ton of value to the price of the property. Because the sellers had upgraded features to make the home their own and then sold it shortly after buying it, they ended up losing money on the property even though the real estate market was a seller's market. The reason this ended up happening to them is because they made a big mistake when they built their property.

  • On the Market: 4-bedroom Freeport home for sale for $225,000

    This Freeport home on North Canyon Road has 2,950 square feet of living space, a cathedral ceiling, and a lower level with a recreational room.

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Woman blown away by boyfriend’s ‘ridiculous’ rent payment proposal: ‘Such a selfish move’

    She thought her boyfriend saw her as a "cash cow."

  • Social Security: Benefit Recipients Should Know About These Two Credits This Tax Season

    This year in particular, it's more important than ever to pay special attention to how you file your taxes; as a result of last year's stimulus bill, you could be entitled to credits and rebates you...

  • 8 Reasons to Choose a Real Estate Agent Over "For Sale By Owner"

    Tempted to skip the real estate agent, save the commission, and sell your home place yourself? Here are eight reasons why you should reconsider.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again this week when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares closed above $500,000. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies and focusing on long-term growth whil

  • How to Make Money in Real Estate With Almost No Effort

    If you've ever invested in real estate, you know firsthand that it's not always a passive investment. Here's a look at a few ways to earn some truly passive income from real estate. There are a lot of ways to invest in real estate.

  • Rise and shine in this beautiful beachside home

    This beautiful beachside home that sits high enough to capture the ocean breezes and the amazing views of the Halifax River.

  • Existing-home sales drop in February, but prices rise. Again.

    Million dollar listings. Average home values have topped $1 million in more cities than ever. Also home prices in February rose--again

  • 6 Tips for Freelancers This Tax Season

    Tax season looks a bit different for freelancers. Unlike W-2 workers, freelancers are considered contractors, and income taxes aren't taken out of their pay. If you're new to freelancing, you may wonder how to better set yourself up for success.

  • How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax

    You can avoid capital gains taxes by investing long-term, taking advantage of tax-deferred retirement plans and offsetting gains.

  • Tomoka Oaks home has room for a large family, plus friends

    Sitting in the sought-after community of Tomoka Oaks, this five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home has room for the entire family.

  • Condo offers spacious and luxurious living

    You’ll be awed by the spaciousness of this 2nd-floor condo in the luxury resort community of Ormond Heritage, overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway.

  • As Home Prices Reach 34-Year Record, Mortgage Rates Could Be Final Nail in Coffin for Some Homebuyers

    Housing data released this week confirmed what many industry watchers already knew: Home prices in the U.S. have been rising at their fastest rate in decades, and there's every reason to believe...

  • How Much Is Your Standard Deduction for 2021?

    Americans are allowed to claim deductions, which reduce their taxable income and lower their tax bill. For many people, the best option is to claim the standard deduction. Here's what you need to know about how much the standard deduction is for the 2021 tax year, which is the tax year you'll file your returns for in 2022.

  • Homebuyers and owners scramble to secure low mortgage rates before more hikes come

    Mortgage rates have marched up by a full percentage point since the beginning of 2022, hitting 4.16% this week.

  • Social Security Taxes: What to Expect and How to Reduce Your Bill

    There's a decent chance that many Social Security recipients will be paying more taxes on their benefits this year than in years past because of a confluence of events, a situation which might...

  • The Fed raised interest rates. What does that mean for homebuyers?

    Despite the Federal Reserve announcing a .25% rate hike in the federal funds rate Wednesday, there’s still some good news for buyers looking to purchase a home. It’s unlikely that the uptick in the federal funds rate will have a direct impact on how much mortgage rates rise, according to experts. “The federal funds rate might tend to move in the same direction, but they are not clearly ...

  • Where Denver's real estate market stands entering 2022 selling season

    The Denver metro's real estate market is one of the most compelling in the nation, and this year will prove telling about its future direction.State of play: Just as the market thaws from its winter slumber, buyers and sellers will find the region sits at a confluence of trends that make this a volatile moment.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHome prices are soaring, but homeowners are seeing big equity increases.The Denver area