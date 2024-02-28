Gary Sinise’s son Mac dies from rare cancer at 33

(WJW) — Actor and activist Gary Sinise has announced the passing of his son McCanna Anthony “Mac” Sinise, 33, following a battle with cancer.

Mac Sinise passed away on Jan. 5, Sinise wrote in an essay posted to his foundation’s website. He had been diagnosed with chordoma, a rare form of bone cancer for which there is no cure, back in 2018 — the same year Gary’s wife Moira was also diagnosed with breast cancer.

“While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it,” Sinise wrote.

The “Forrest Gump” star honored his son by explaining how proud he was to be his father. Mac was reportedly a big help at the foundation. Mac had also been drumming since the age of 9, and the two later performed together in Sinise’s group, The Lt. Dan Band.

Gary Sinise performs with Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band during the group’s Salute to the Troops Concert at the Fremont Street Experience on November 14, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

“In sharing our story, we hope to shine a little bit of light on what has been a difficult time for us as Mac was truly a light for all of us,” Sinise wrote. “An incredible inspiration to those who knew and loved him, he faced his battle with grace, courage and love.”

Mac is survived by his two sisters and parents.

