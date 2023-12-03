Gary Yordon: Navigating weight loss, climate denial, and the political spin cycle

I’ve been trying to lose the last 10 pounds of steroid weight I gained after an injury.

I know there are bigger problems, but in my tiny universe, it’s been a struggle. I blame the slower metabolism that comes with age, but there could be a couple of external factors like donuts, pizza and attacking the refrigerator like a mountain lion at 2 a.m.

I had false hope during this past summer. It was so hot that I could walk out to our mailbox and lose 11 pounds. By noon my jockeys became boxers. But the 115-degree heat index weight loss was only temporary, not the kind of real slimming I was working semi-hard to achieve.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

Like many of you, I thought the heat last summer was alarming. Every bit of legit science has been clear about what’s going on, but I’m not overly concerned. After all, for years I’d been assured by our U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, that man-made climate change is nothing we need to worry about. That the extreme heat is just a bit of a toasty cycle. The fact that the gulf was hot enough to sterilize a baby bottle is a blip on the screen and we should just chill out.

In fairness, Scott now acknowledges on is re-election website that, “The weather is always changing”. Uh, OK. Welcome to the season of spin.

For the next 12 months, the few creaky guardrails still standing after the 2020 elections will be stress-tested. In 2024 we’re going to hear whatever someone wants to tell us. Doesn’t matter if it’s accurate or relevant, they’ll just throw it out there and see if it sticks in someone’s earhole.

It’s already an information circus out there, with an infinite supply of honking red noses and floppy shoes. And if you only get your information from those who think just like you, then you will be doing exactly what the ringleaders want you to do; tongue-bathing your fur without ever considering how you’ll cough up the hairball.

Scott has already started hitting the airwaves with his new campaign commercial that has all the subtlety of a dental drill. He’s sitting in front of a big microphone as if he’s being interviewed by some unseen person, and we are all privy to a candid eavesdropping into his deep-thinking.

Well, he’s not being interviewed. His handlers just wanted you to think he was, so you’d be moved by unvarnished Rick Scott. Actual varnish would have been of greater value. The production was a ham-handed attempt to make his diatribe look spontaneous. A burp is spontaneous, and this was no burp. Well, maybe a little.

President Ronald Reagan, right, and First Lady Nancy Reagan, center, walk with their dog Rex on the South Lawn of the White House after they returned by helicopter from Camp David, Md. where the first family has spent the weekend, March 16, 1986, Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

Scott invokes the name of a president who had unscripted thoughts worth listening to, former President Ronald Reagan. Scott wants us to believe Reagan would be turning in his grave if he saw what was happening in our country today, and if we would only agree with Scott’s tommyrot, we could right the ship.

To be clear, the problem is much larger than any one politician. Scott is a symptom, not a cause. As campaigns heat up, you will hear biased wisdom from every echo chamber. You’ll be showered with stunning accomplishments, whether they occurred or not…like those who vote against government funding but stand proudly with their constituents while handing them the checks they tried to prevent from being written.

I’m going to make sure I hear all sides, and that may well reinforce my thinking, but at least I will have been open to considering that just maybe, I’m not right.

I have a good friend who’s fond of saying, “you do you”. So, if you read this column as preaching, I need to do a better job of communicating. My point is only 1-inch deep. I’m all in on informed passion, whether it reflects my beliefs or not. There’s value to hearing another point of view.

I have dear friends and family whose beliefs are 180-degrees away from my deeply held opinions. I love that, and those differences have led to great conversations as well as more than a few shared laughs and on occasion, a shift in my thinking.

So, in the absence of any new relevant information, there are two things I’m comfortable believing; Rick Scott has every right to invoke the name Ronald Reagan, but that doesn’t make him Reaganesque. And an undeniable truth is eating too many donuts will have you shaped like one.

Gary Yordon

Gary Yordon is a host of the political WCTV program "The Usual Suspects" and president of The Zachary Group. You can find his podcast, "Banana Peel Boulevard" at thepeelpodcast.com or on the Apple, Amazon Music and Spotify platforms.

