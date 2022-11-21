Gas for $1.99 a gallon: Sheetz announces deal on Unleaded 88 for Thanksgiving travelers

Gas under $2? It's not a pipedream, at least for some Americans this holiday week.

Sheetz is offering its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon at 368 of its gas stations across the mid-Atlantic beginning Monday through Nov. 28.

“We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Sheetz CEO Travis Sheetz said in a news release.

The fuel blend (also known as E15) can be used on most passenger vehicles model year 2001 and newer, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Unleaded 88 is a blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline, according to the EPA, which Sheetz says is 5% more ethanol than Unleaded 87.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, previously recommended that drivers check their owners manuals before filling up with the gasoline. Most cars will be just fine with up to 15% ethanol included in the fuel, and if it's OK, go for it, he said.

Sheetz is one of the major providers of Unleaded 88. Experts say that the fuel gets slightly lower gas mileage than regular fuel but gives off fewer gas emissions, the Columbus Dispatch, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported.

The convenience store and gas chain is also offering extra points on its rewards app to those who use promo code "FUELUP88" during the promotion. The points can be applied for future gasoline discounts.

Unleaded 88 fuel was more than 50% cheaper than Unleaded 87 at this Sheetz gas station.

The deal comes as Americans grapple with another holiday season complicated by inflation. The national average gas price is higher than a year ago ($3.66 vs. $3.408), according to AAA, but down from summer’s record high of $5.016.

Contributing: Patrick Cooley, The Columbus Dispatch; Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sheetz offers Unleaded octane 88 gasoline for $1.99 Thanksgiving sale