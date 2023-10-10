Gas balloon crashes and goes up in flames, injuring two, near Crandall Monday evening

At least one person was injured when a gas balloon crashed and caught fire near Crandall Monday evening, according to media reports.

The two pilots were injured, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA, but there is no sign that anybody else was hurt. Photos from KDFW showed the balloon and a power pole in flames on the side of Farm Road 741 in Crandall, about 55 miles southeast of Fort Worth. The crash knocked out power for some in the area.

The fire marshal told WFAA witnesses saw a possible attempted landing with descended sand bags prior to the balloon hitting power lines. Both the pilots were treated for minor injuries.

A balloon from the 66th Coupe Aeronautique Gordon Bennett gas balloon race that started in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was seen in North Texas earlier today, according to the event’s website.

It hasn’t been confirmed if the balloon, piloted by Polish team of Krzysztof Zapart and Piotr Halas, is connected to the crash, but the race’s websiteshows the balloon’s last location as being just north of Crandall.