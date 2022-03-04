‘Gas bandit’ drilled holes in drivers’ tanks and stole fuel, Georgia police say

A man accused of sliding under people’s cars and using a drill to empty their gas tanks has been arrested and charged, authorities in Atlanta say.

Matthew Reznick faces several charges, including criminal damage to property, after police said he punctured several tanks to steal the fuel inside, according to a news release. Officers arrested Reznick during a traffic stop Wednesday, March 2, after recognizing his car.

“The gas bandit has stolen his last gallon of petroleum for the week,” police said.

Victims recalled trying to start their cars only to realize they were out of gas, despite recently filling up, WSB-TV reported. One person told the station they were left with “almost $2,000 worth of damages” after realizing a hole had been drilled in their tank.

“During these crimes, the suspect involved appeared to have used a tool to drill a hole into the gas tanks of the victims’ vehicles resulting in hundreds or thousands of dollars of extra costs to the victim for gas tank repairs,” Atlanta police said in a news release.

Reznick is also accused of breaking into people’s cars and stealing their belongings, authorities said. He was charged with several counts of entering auto and driving with a suspended license.

The accused “gas bandit” struck as drivers faced higher prices at the pump, fueled by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The national average for a gallon of regular gas had jumped 11 cents from Monday, Feb. 28, to Thursday, March 3, landing at $3.72, according to AAA.

Gas prices could reach record highs by this summer, analyst warns. ‘The news is grim’

As of Friday, March 4, the national average rose again to $3.83.

Industry experts warn that crude oil prices will continue trending upward “as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to bring uncertainty to the market.” Georgia is among U.S. states that have seen the largest increases in average prices, jumping 21 cents since last Thursday, according to the AAA analysis.

Story continues

Michigan saw the biggest bump at 39 cents, followed by Indiana and Illinois at 36 cents and 31 cents, respectively.

After his arrest, Atlanta police said Reznick began complaining of breathing issues and was taken to the Grady Detention Center for treatment. He was later booked into the Fulton County Jail.

His name didn’t appear in an online search of current inmates on Friday, March 4.

Want to save on gas? Here are five apps to help you do that as prices soar

How will Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affect Americans? It starts with your wallet