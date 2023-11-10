Gas barrel, fuel pump stolen and other reports

Nov. 9—Deputies received a report of a 100-gallon gas barrel and fuel pump that were stolen at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday at 76142 State Line Road in Glenville. The theft was believed to have occurred in the last couple days.

Damage reported to door

A shop door was reported broken at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday at 77600 150th St. in Albert Lea.

Warrant served

Police served a warrant on Juan Ortega, 46 in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway.

Student cited for disorderly conduct, assault

Police cited one student for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Friday at 221 E. Clark St.

Motorcycle crash reported

A motorcycle crash was reported at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and East Fountain Street.