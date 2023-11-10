Gas barrel, fuel pump stolen and other reports
Nov. 9—Deputies received a report of a 100-gallon gas barrel and fuel pump that were stolen at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday at 76142 State Line Road in Glenville. The theft was believed to have occurred in the last couple days.
Damage reported to door
A shop door was reported broken at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday at 77600 150th St. in Albert Lea.
Warrant served
Police served a warrant on Juan Ortega, 46 in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway.
Student cited for disorderly conduct, assault
Police cited one student for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.
Hit-and-run crash reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Friday at 221 E. Clark St.
Motorcycle crash reported
A motorcycle crash was reported at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and East Fountain Street.