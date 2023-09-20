Gas buildup can be uncomfortable and embarrassing. Here's how to deal with it.

Though most of us think of the same old "magical fruit" (beans) we heard about as kids when we consider which foods give us gas, many people don't realize that a host of other foods also contribute to gas buildup and pain. There are also many known conditions and eating habits that can similarly cause air buildup in one's stomach and subsequent gas pain.

Experts say knowing foods and drinks (hint: think about those all that soda you're consuming) cause gas pain may not only help one avoid experiencing such discomfort too often but could also help deal with it quickly and more efficiently when it arises.

What causes gas pain?

Carbonated beverages, select foods and eating habits are the most common contributors to air in the stomach or gas pain. Consuming food or drink too quickly can cause one to swallow air in the process − sometimes leading to gas buildup. This has been shown to happen more frequently among people who chew a lot of gum or suck on hard candies, since both actions sometimes cause one to swallow excess air. Soda and other carbonated beverages also contribute to air in the stomach as the carbon dioxide contained therein dissolves during digestion and becomes gas.

Many foods contribute to gas buildup and pain as well. These include dairy products, bran, vegetables like asparagus, cauliflower, broccoli and cabbage, plus fruits like peaches, pears and apples. Beans (legumes) can also cause gas, as can most foods that contain carbohydrates. Some medications and supplements such as aspirin, antacids, multivitamins and fiber supplements also contribute to air buildup and feelings of discomfort.

Another noteworthy cause of gas pain is constipation. "The longer food sits in your colon, the more fermentation occurs, and this can contribute to bloating and pain," says Vivian Chen, MD, BSc, a nutrition consultant and founder of Plateful Health.

How to get rid of gas pain fast

Chen says that practices such as eating slower and chewing one's food completely before swallowing are good ways to avoid too many instances of air buildup and gas pain. "Avoiding carbonated beverages and gas-producing foods can also prevent symptoms from starting," echoes Jamie Bering, MD, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

But when gas builds up in the stomach, it's best to know what to do about it. The most obvious answer the experts point to is to simply release it. "Gas in the stomach or upper GI tract is usually released when we burp," says Chen. Stomach gas can also be released through flatulence. Bowel movements similarly get rid of much of the air in one's stomach. "Most people don't realize they should be pooping at least once, if not twice a day," offers Chen.

Another helpful tip for dealing with gas pain is to move around or engage in light exercise like walking. "This can help stimulate the movement of gas through the digestive system and relieve discomfort," explains Jen Messer, a nutrition consultant and registered dietitian at Jen Messer Nutrition. She says that massaging one's abdominal region may also be helpful. So can "applying a warm compress to your abdomen which helps relax the muscles of the GI tract, improves blood circulation and promotes the movement of gas through your digestive system."

Another natural way to get rid of stomach gas pain is to drink herbal teas. "Research shows that peppermint, ginger and chamomile tea can alleviate upset stomach symptoms," offers Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, an adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University and author of "Finally Full, Finally Slim." She adds that apple cider vinegar may also do the trick. "Apple cider vinegar helps by fighting against the bacteria in the body that causes gas accumulation and bloating discomfort," she says.

When such natural remedies don't work, "there are always over-the-counter products like Beano or prescription medications," says Chen - but she advises to "check with your doctor first."

How long does it take gas pain to go away?

Depending on the method one follows to seek relief, gas pain shouldn't linger for too long. Unless one's gas pain is a symptom of intestinal conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), celiac disease or Crohn's disease, these recommended practices and dietary measures will usually help to reduce gas pain quickly and efficiently.

If such methods don't work or if symptoms persist, however, "you may need to visit your doctor," advises Bering. One's physician could help find and diagnose other contributing factors and will often check for common food intolerances such as gluten and dairy. "Occasional gas is a completely normal part of digestion," says Messer, "but in some cases, gas and bloating could be symptoms of an underlying condition that may require more targeted management."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to get rid of gas pain fast and what foods cause gas