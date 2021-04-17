Gas Is the New Coal With Risk of $100 Billion in Stranded Assets

1 / 2

Gas Is the New Coal With Risk of $100 Billion in Stranded Assets

Rachel Morison
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas is falling out of favor with emissions-wary investors and utilities at a quicker pace than coal did, catching some power generators unaware and potentially leaving them stuck with billions of dollars of assets they can’t sell.

Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are among the banks that strengthened their financing restrictions on thermal coal under pressure from shareholders wanting to avoid the fuel, and the expectation is that gas is next. Executives at some western European companies say they’re already struggling to sell gas-fired facilities.

“If you find out somebody who is ready to offer a good price for our gas plants in Spain, then we are ready to sell,” said Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan, chief executive officer at Iberdrola SA in Spain. “We are not finding people.”

The cost of renewables has dropped dramatically during the past decade, making gas-fired stations less competitive.Phasing out gas in power generation is just a first step. Cutting back use of the fuel in heating, transport and industry would wreak more potential damage. Europe wants to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, which is at odds with plans to build numerous infrastructure projects, like pipelines and terminals.If these are built but no longer needed, there’s a potential 87 billion-euro ($104 billion) stranded-asset risk, according to calculations by Global Energy Monitor.

In Italy there are plans to build 14 gigawatts of new gas capacity mostly to replace coal, according to Carbon Tracker Initiative Ltd.

Europe’s biggest utility, Enel SpA, is a global renewables supermajor. Still, about 40% of the company’s 88 gigawatts of installed capacity is made up of coal, oil and gas, but the Italian company is planning to reduce coal generation by 74% in 2022. Although a gas phase-out is also coming down the track, it has plans to build more capacity.“The important thing is that the direction is clear, it will not change,’’ Salvatore Bernabei, head of global power generation at Enel said in an interview. “Everyone should understand that we cannot change the world in one day.’’Quicker Than CoalCoal has been slow and difficult to phase out in countries where mining provides thousands of jobs. Gas will be quicker because it doesn’t have the same tradition attached, and renewables are now a cost-effective alternative, according to Carbon Tracker.

“Gas will be a repeat of coal but quicker,” said Catharina Hillenbrand von der Neyen, head of company research at the London-based firm. “When we look at power generation, you can see that going really, really quickly.”

This is already happening in Britain, where it’s unlikely any further large-scale gas plants will be built without technologies that cut emissions – such as carbon capture. SSE Plc, which trades on the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index, said it can’t see a future for new gas stations that don’t incorporate carbon capture or hydrogen.

Electricite de France SA will no longer operate any fossil fuel-fired power generation in Britain after it announced the sale of its last gas-fired power station to private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners LLC. Historically the involvement of private equity is to squeeze the asset to extract all remaining value.

Investor PressureInvestors pursuing an ESG agenda will add to the pressure on companies to get out of gas. BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. are among 40-plus investment firms committing to cut the net emissions of their portfolios to zero by 2050.

Portugal’s biggest utility, Energias de Portugal SA, said its strategy is to exit from its two remaining coal plants by 2025, shutting down one and possibly selling the other.

“There is an increasing amount of funds that either don’t like it or can’t even invest in companies with coal,” Miguel Stilwell de Andrade, EDP’s chief executive officer, said in an interview.

“We’re not going to wait until people tell us that gas is no longer going to be used. We’re going to make sure that we’re going to get out of there before.”There’s no point building assets now that will be of no use in a few years, said Frans Timmermans, the European Commission’s executive vice-president. Europe can skip the transition and go straight to clean assets by spending on the right projects now, he said.

“We need to make the investments to create sustainable societies,” he said. “That capital, not spent well, will create stranded assets very soon, and we will put unbearable financial burden on the shoulders of our children.”

U.S. TransitionIn the U.S., progress likely will be slower since there’s no federal mandate for a transition from fossil fuels to renewable power. Gas is superabundant and cheap, thanks to the country’s fracking boom, which has helped hasten the demise of coal.

By 2016, gas was the country’s dominant power source.

"Everyone is talking about it in terms of a transition, not a cliff,” said Ryan Wobbrock, a senior credit officer at Moody's Investors Service. “At this point, it would be very difficult to completely disentangle that system.’’

But now there are indications that demand in the U.S. is topping out decades ahead of schedule with cheaper renewables and net zero moving up the agenda for utilities. Renewables could become the leading power sources on U.S. grids by 2028, Morgan Stanley said last year.

President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure and energy plan includes incentives for renewables and a massive transmission grid build out that could speed up the transition away from fossil fuels.

Progress on carbon capture technology could throw a lifeline to gas, meaning that stations could serve as backup when there’s a dearth of sun, wind or hydropower. Some energy companies are focusing on making sure that gas can keep operating, rather than ridding their portfolios of the fuels.

“Getting the flexibility to deal with the variability in renewables production is really, really difficult if you don’t have any gas-fired generation,” said Benjamin Collie, a principal for commissioned projects at Aurora Energy Research Ltd. in Oxford.

European Gas demand is still expected to grow by 3% this year, according to the International Energy Agency.

At least in the short term. The European Investment Bank, for one, will end all financing for fossil fuels in December.

“To put it mildly, gas is over,” EIB President Werner Hoyer said during a January press conference. “Without the end to the use of unabated fossil fuels, we will not be able to reach the climate targets.’’

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Range Resources Shareholder Notice

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Range Resources To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Range Resources Corporation ("Range Resources" or the "Company") (NYSE:RRC) and reminds investors of the May 3, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff ...

  • Psaki Now Says Biden to Raise Refugee Cap by May 15, Cites ‘Confusion’ over Directive

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday afternoon that President Joe Biden will raise the Trump-era refugee cap by May 15, and suggested that earlier reports to the contrary were the product of “confusion” about the determination the president issued hours earlier. Biden issued a determination on Friday morning to speed the processing of prospective refugees, but declined to raise the Trump administration’s refugee cap of 15,000-per-year, prompting reports that he had abandoned an earlier pledge to raise the cap. In a statement released Friday afternoon, Psaki attributed the delay in raising the cap to lengthy deliberations about the optimal level of refugee resettlement. “The President’s directive today has been the subject of some confusion,” Psaki said in a statement. “Last week, he sent to Congress his budget for the fiscal year starting in October 2021, which honors his commitment. For the past few weeks, he has been consulting with his advisors to determine what number of refugees could realistically be admitted to the United States between now and October 1.” Psaki went on to say that the administration’s initial goal of settling 62,500 refugees this year, announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in February, was too ambitious given the policies the administration inherited from its predecessors. “Given the decimated refugee admissions program we inherited, and burdens on the Office of Refugee Resettlement, his initial goal of 62,500 seems unlikely,” she said. The announcement came after Biden was criticized by fellow Democrats for refusing to raise the cap as part of the determination he signed earlier in the day. “Biden promised to welcome immigrants, and people voted for him based on that promise. Upholding the xenophobic and racist policies of the Trump admin, incl the historically low + plummeted refugee cap, is flat out wrong. Keep your promise,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. The Biden administration is concerned that raising the refugee cap would put undue pressure on the Department of Health and Human Services while the agency attempts to house migrant children at the southern border, a senior administration official told the New York Times. However, refugees from overseas are processed via a separate system from migrant children seeking asylum. “The President remains committed to raising the refugee cap, and I can assure anyone who has concerns that that remains the case,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Thursday. The Biden administration will propose slight changes to subcategories of refugee slots, which under the Trump administration prioritized Iraqis working for the U.S. military and other foreign nationals facing religious persecution.

  • AOC calls SALT deduction a 'gift to billionaires,' opposes effort to hold up infrastructure bill

    Some Democrats argue capping the deduction for state and local taxes hurts blue states; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it mostly hurts the rich.

  • China 'can save $1.6 trillion by scrapping coal', report says

    Beijing must close 588 coal-fired power plants in a decade to meet climate pledges, experts say.

  • Kris Jenner says Kourtney Kardashian has tried to fire her '3 or 4' times a day

    Kim Kardashian also tried to fire Kris Jenner in the first season of "KUWTK" but Jenner says it's "healthiest" not to think about it.

  • JPMorgan Sells $13 Billion of Bonds in Largest Bank Deal Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. sold $13 billion of bonds Thursday, the largest deal ever by a bank, taking advantage of some of the cheapest borrowing costs in years to boost its capital after the Federal Reserve let pandemic relief measures lapse.The deal, which followed the bank’s best quarter ever, hit the market as corporate borrowers continue to see heavy demand for debt that provides a decent premium over Treasuries. Order books grew to about $26 billion, allowing JPMorgan to trim the interest on the debt from the relatively high spreads it initially offered, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The jumbo offering may have been related to recent changes in regulatory relief for banks, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Arnold Kakuda.Treasuries liquidity disappeared in March 2020. In response, the Fed told banks they didn’t have to factor in Treasuries or deposits when calculating their supplementary leverage ratios, which tells them how much capital to set aside to back up their holdings. That exemption went away two weeks ago.Banks were left in the position of needing to sell Treasuries or add capital, and JPMorgan’s sale of unsecured debt will help it meet total loss-absorbing capacity, or TLAC, requirements, and put the ratio back in balance, Kakuda said.The bank signaled Wednesday that it would do something. “We have levers to manage SLR and we will,” Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak told analysts on a quarterly earnings call. The company declined to comment further on Thursday.Including today’s sale, JPMorgan has raised $22 billion in the U.S. dollar investment-grade bond market this year, more than any other major U.S. bank, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Banks are always going to be hefty issuers, which lends a certain opportunism to tapping the markets especially when funding is still so cheap,” said Jesse Rosenthal, a senior analyst at CreditSights.The longest portion of the five-part offering, a 31-year security, will yield 107 basis points above Treasuries, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The sale follows strong first-quarter earnings, including a 15% increase in fixed-income, currency and commodity trading revenue and a $5.2 billion release from its credit reserves. Rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also sold bonds Thursday.The previous largest bond sale by a bank also came from JPMorgan, a $10 billion offering in April 2020, the Bloomberg-compiled data show. JPMorgan is the sole bookrunner of the sale, and the proceeds are marked for general corporate purposes.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kourtney Kardashian says 'no one wanted' a reality show about her family when they first tried pitching it to networks

    Kourtney Kardashian said that they pitched a reality show about her and her sisters to multiple networks, including E!, but they all said no.

  • Jim Cramer sold Bitcoin to pay his mortgage

    “I now own a house—lock, stock, and barrel—because I bought this currency.”

  • Russia is expelling 10 US diplomats in retaliation to Biden's latest sanctions and amid Ukraine tensions

    The US slapped new sanctions on over 30 Russian entities on Thursday over Russian election interference and the SolarWinds hack.

  • Biden is running out of time to dodge Trump's traps with Iran

    The window of opportunity to revive the deal is closing, and Biden will need to act quickly and boldly to clear away the political traps set by Trump.

  • China's GDP hits record growth

    Quickening sharply from last year's slump, China's economic recovery in the first quarter was propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad.As well as continued government support for smaller firms.Gross domestic product jumped 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, slightly undershooting expectations.But still the fastest growth since quarterly records began in 1992.The brisk expansion is expected to ease off later this year as the government turns its attention to reining in financial risks in overheating parts of the economy.Aided by strict virus containment measures and emergency relief for businesses, the economy has gathered momentum since the first three months of 2020when an outbreak of the virus in the central city of Wuhan rapidly became a crippling pandemic.China's rebound has been led by exports as factories raced to fill overseas orders. More recently it's seen a steady pickup in consumption as shoppers returned to restaurants, malls and car dealerships.Retail sales increased 34.2% year-on-year in March.China is remaining cautious though and says that while economy started 2021 on a firm footing, the services sector and smaller firms still faced challenges.while consumer inflation was likely to remain moderate

  • Blood type not a COVID-19 risk factor in U.S.; inhaled asthma drug may keep mild illness from worsening

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Blood type does not affect susceptibility to COVID-19 in U.S. patients, a new study suggests. Researchers analyzed data on nearly 108,000 people from Utah, Idaho, and Nevada who were tested for COVID-19 and whose blood type was listed in their medical records.

  • What the second 'fittest woman on Earth' eats in a day, from a bagel breakfast to a nightcap of steamed CBD oat milk

    Katrin Davidsdottir starts her day with a cinnamon and raisin bagel with butter, cream cheese, honey, and a fried egg. She trains 10 times a week.

  • Unofficial EU note on redrawing Balkan borders causes angst in Bosnia

    An unofficial European Union diplomatic note seen by Reuters on redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western Balkans has caused angst and distress in Bosnia, which fears an unexpected shift in EU strategy. The document was first leaked to the Slovenian media and ascribed to Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who reportedly had sent it to European Council President Charles Michel as a proposal on how to deal with the region after Slovenia takes over presidency of the EU in July. But Jansa denied that he had sent the document and accused "fake media" of trying to harm Slovenia's efforts to help integrate the Western Balkan states into the wealthy bloc.

  • Retired Ohio sheriff and K-9 partner die the same day

    The Ohio county sheriff and his tiny police dog were inseparable, their lives unwaveringly intertwined. It thus seems fitting that retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland, 67, and his crime-fighting partner Midge, 16, would both die on Wednesday — McClelland at a hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer, and Midge a few hours later at home, perhaps of a broken heart.

  • San Antonio police officer shot in hand; 2 suspects dead, third injured

    A San Antonio, Texas, police officer was shot in the hand before he killed two suspects and injured a third during a gunfire exchange, authorities said.

  • Why Australia is in hysterics over a 'navy twerking' dance

    Dancers in hotpants at a military event have sparked a heated debate about women, sex and power.

  • 'You will be just fine,' says surgeon general of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though pause continues

    The Biden administration is in a political and scientific conundrum. Even as its experts project confidence in the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, they are taking pains to show that safety and transparency are paramount. That could be a risky calculation.

  • In London's East End, adoration and expletives for the royal family

    In London's East End, there was both adoration for the monarchy and sharp criticism of some members of Britain's royal family on the eve of the funeral of Prince Philip, who died a week ago after seven decades of service to his wife Queen Elizabeth. The queen, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and other senior royals will pay their last respects to Philip on Saturday at a ceremonial funeral at Windsor Castle that will be broadcast live by television stations across the world. "My TV's always off - I watch YouTube and just internet and social media stuff," said Johnathan Roach, a 33-year-old window cleaner in Whitechapel, east London.

  • Coronavirus: Brazilians told to delay having children ‘until a better moment’ as variant spreads

    Country’s health system is buckling under pressure of highly contagious P1 variant