Gas service cut off for some in LaSalle while National Fuel repairs damaged pipeline

Dec. 11—National Fuel crews are on the scene working to repair a main pipeline hit by a private contractor in the LaSalle area of the city.

There is currently a "sizable outage" impacting the streets of Cayuga Drive, N. Military Road, Jacob Place, Bollier Avenue, 85th Street, 86th Street and 87th Street.

National Fuel said the situation involving the main pipeline has been made safe but gas service has been turned off to help make needed repairs. "Work will continue through the night to make the needed repairs and turn services back on for all impacted residences." A National Fuel official said.

National Fuel is working with the American Red Cross to set up a warming shelter with cots and refreshments for individuals who need a safe place to stay during the repairs.

National Grid will release more details as they become available.