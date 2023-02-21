Gas discovery worth £123m found in Surrey Hills

UKOG says resources at the Surrey Hills site, near Guildford, could help the UK's future energy security

A gas discovery worth an estimated £123m in the Surrey Hills has been hailed by exploration firm UK Oil & Gas (UKOG).

The firm has been exploring the site at Dunsfold after the government overturned local opposition last year.

UKOG said the location's recoverable resources could help the UK's future energy security.

But opponents warned of a "detrimental impact" on the landscape and nearby Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The government approved an application to drill in June 2022 after being refused twice by Surrey County Council.

Chancellor and South West Surrey MP Jeremy Hunt was among those who joined local figures in opposing the bid, citing environmental concerns.

Stephen Sanderson, CEO of UKOG, described the find as "one of the UK's largest onshore gas discoveries" and hopes production can start in 2026.

He said once the site is depleted of natural gas by around 2036, UKOG will investigate its use to store about 1bn cubic metres of hydrogen.

He described it as "a further addition to the company's and UK's much-needed future energy storage portfolio".

But Waverley Borough Council said it objected in the "strongest possible terms" and that it was challenging the government's decision to allow the planning application at the site.

Councillor Steve Williams said drilling would lead to "irreversible harm" to the environment including the loss of ancient woodland, protected species and other local wildlife.

He also voiced concern at the impact on local residents and businesses.

'Aghast'

And Tom Fyans, CEO of countryside charity CPRE, said the plans "cannot go ahead".

"In light of the climate crisis and the urgent need to wean ourselves off our addiction to fossil fuels, these plans are breath-taking in their audacity," he said.

He said the people of Surrey would be "aghast" at the prospect of a "decade of industrial gas drilling" on the edge of an AONB.

"It's hard to see how the project can go ahead without mass protests. It makes a mockery of the notion of local democracy," he added.

