Jeremy Hunt fumes as Government approves gas drilling in his Surrey constituency - live updates

Jeremy Hunt has hit out at the Government’s decision to approve gas drilling in scenic countryside in his Surrey constituency.

The decision, announced by housing minister Stuart Andrew, allows UK Oil & Gas to explore a site at Loxley near Dunsfold for three years.

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, recused himself from the verdict as his constituency is in a nearby part of Surrey.

The move comes despite opposition from Jeremy Hunt, the Conservative MP for South West Surrey.

Mr Hunt described the approval as “bitterly disappointing and wrong both economically and environmentally”. In a letter to Mr Gove, he wrote that the project “will create enormous disruption and environmental damage for little if any economic benefit”.

A Government source told the Telegraph it was “a bit suspicious” that the decision came just after Mr Hunt opposed the Prime Minister at this week’s confidence vote.

The source added: “It’s entirely possible that this is a coincidence, but I can see Gove enjoying approving this particular application after Jeremy tried so hard to get it rejected.”

UK Oil & Gas, which welcomed the decision, has estimated that the site could hold 43bn cubic metres of gas, and the drilling will allow it to determine the extent of the reserves.

Tobacco shares fall after review calls for phased smoking ban

Tobacco shares dropped into the red this morning after a Government-commissioned review said the legal age for buying cigarettes should be raised by one year, every year until no one can buy them.

The review, ordered by Health Secretary Sajid Javid, said that without reforms England will miss its target of becoming smoke-free by 2030.

The most controversial proposal is to raise the legal age of sale of tobacco from 18 by one year, every year.

Other interventions included the promotion of vapes as a "swap to stop" tool to help people quit smoking, and a tobacco licence for retailers to limit availability.

Shares in British American Tobacco, which this morning also warned on the impact of the Ukraine war on smoking rates, fell 1.4pc. Imperial Brands was down 1.3pc.

The decision to allow drilling at Dunsfold is bitterly disappointing and wrong both economically and environmentally - my letter to @michaelgove pic.twitter.com/vGKmvTdVG8 — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 9, 2022

Watchdog approves £7bn Morrisons takeover

The competition watchdog has given the green light to a £7bn private equity takeover of Morrisons after the new owner said it would sell dozens of petrol stations.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice emerged victorious in the race to snap up the supermarket chain last year.

The US private equity firm also owns Motor Fuels Group, the country's largest independent petrol station operator, which runs 921 forecourts across the country.

Following an initial investigation, the Competition and Markets Authority blocked the deal, warning it could drive up petrol prices for some customers.

But the CMA said it's now formally accepted an offer from CD&R to sell 87 of its MFG-run forecourts in areas of concern in order to push the takeover through.

Britannia Global Markets quits London Metal Exchange after nickel chaos

Britannia Global Markets is ceasing its membership of the London Metal Exchange, becoming the first dealer to withdraw from the bourse following chaos on nickel markets earlier this year.

The London-based company will resign as a clearing member later on 20 June and will focus on providing clients will over-the-counter exposure to metals markets.

It said it's also looking to form partnership with other LME brokers to provide ongoing access to the exchange.

Mark Bruce, chief executive of Britannia Financial Group, said: The current market uncertainty following the well-publicised recent events, coupled with a clear hesitancy of some participants to support the existing LME market structure has led to a change in our strategic approach, without any loss of commitment by us, to the metals trading business.

The LME was thrown into turmoil in March as nickel prices surged during an unprecedented short squeeze. It's now facing hefty lawsuits from two US firms – Elliott Management and Jane Street – over its decision to halt and cancel some trades.

Red-hot fuel prices push drivers to alternative transport

The latest eye-watering fuel price figures spell more pain for motorists, who will now need to fork out £100 to fill up at the pumps.

The sustained surge in prices is accelerating the shift to electric vehicles, with more and more buyers turning to battery-powered cars.

Ian Plummer at Auto Trader says:

The soaring cost of petrol and diesel in recent months had already driven rising interest in electric vehicles, but the new reality of £2 a litre has taken that to new levels. Overnight, more than one in five of all new car ads viewed on the Auto Trader website was for an electric vehicle – the highest for two months since the early stages of the war in Ukraine. EVs are also accounting for nearly a third of new car sales leads for our retailers, one of the highest on record, as drivers consider a switch.

The jump in prices is also pushing more people to chose different modes of transport. That's all well and good, but it comes as staff shortages plunge airports into chaos and Britons brace for the biggest rail strike in more than three decades...

Andy Marchant at TomTom says:

With soaring gasoline prices continuing to have a significant impact on drivers of combustion engine vehicles – despite the profits of the big energy giants that continue to thrive – the idea of switching to electric vehicles is becoming increasingly attractive. In addition, more and more drivers are turning to public transportation to save their fuel for when they really need it. Ultimately, the current cost of living crisis has proven that UK citizens are increasingly willing to seek out and use alternative forms of transport when necessary, making a more sustainable future based on cleaner energy and multi-modal transport models a likely reality.

Read more on this story: 'National fuel crisis' as electric car ownership surges

Petrol prices break through £100 mark

It's official: Filling up a tank of petrol will now set you back more than £100.

The average pump price hit 182.31p a litre yesterday, according to the RAC. That means it costs £100.27p to fill up an average 55-litre family car.

Simon Williams, RAC fuel spokesperson, said:

It’s a truly dark day today for drivers with petrol now crossing the thoroughly depressing threshold of £100 a tank. A complete diesel fill-up now costs £103.43. With average prices so high – 182.31p for a litre of unleaded and 188.05p for diesel – there’s almost certainly going to be upward inflationary pressure which is bad news for everybody. While fuel prices have been setting new records on a daily basis, households up and down the country may never have expected to see the cost of filling an average-sized family car reach three figures. With RAC research showing as many as eight-in-10 depend on their cars many must be wondering if any further financial support from the Government will be forthcoming.

Read more: Cost of filling up average car hits £100 as petrol prices soar

Apollo and Reliance 'make binding bid' for Boots

A consortium of bidders are said to have made a binding bid for Boots valuing the company at more than £5bn.

Apollo Global Management and Reliance Industries submitted the proposal, which is fully backed by committed financing, to parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance this week, Bloomberg reports.

Reliance is controlled by Mukesh Ambani, one of India's richest men.

The move could put the investor group in pole position to buy Boots after rival suitors starting having doubts.

Their main rival – the billionaire Issa brothers and TDR Capital – is said to be considering dropping out of the race due to disagreements about price. Walgreens has been seeking a price tag of around £7bn.

Gove hints at more help as fuel prices surge

Michael Gove has hinted that more financial help could be on the way for motorists battling soaring fuel prices, writes Rachel Millard.

The levelling up secretary told Sky News the Government “keep[s] under review” measures to help people with the cost of living. The Government is under pressure to cut fuel duty or VAT on petrol and diesel amid record pump prices as Russia’s war on Ukraine rocks energy markets. As of Wednesday it cost £99.40 on average to fill a 55-litre tank with petrol and £102.61 with diesel. Experts believe petrol is likely to cross the £100 per tank threshold today. It represents a roughly 40pc increase on prices at the same time last year, deepening the worst cost-of-living squeeze in a generation. Pump prices are rising even after the Chancellor cut fuel duty by five pence per litre on March 23, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine putting pressure on crude prices as well as refining capacity. Speaking on Sky News this morning, Mr Gove said: “Of course we keep under review all the measures necessary in order to help people with the cost of living.” He also stressed the Government wants to make sure petrol retailers pass on the existing fuel duty cut.

Read more: Cost of filling up average car hits £100 as petrol prices soar

UK shoppers face worse cost-of-living crunch than Europeans, says Poundland

UK shoppers are facing a more severe cost-of-living squeeze than their European counterparts, according to the company behind Poundland.

Pepco said British customers are cutting back on essential purchases as surging inflation and a sharp rise in energy bills put pressure on household budgets.

The company, which also operates in countries including Poland, the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain and Germany, said the cost-of-living crisis in central and eastern Europe was being offset by high wage growth – at least in the short term.

In western Europe wages are not growing, which is pushing down the amount that customers spend. But Pepco singled out the UK as being particularly bad.

It said:

In Western European markets the acute spike in inflation in a stagnant wage growth environment has quickly resulted in absolute lower spending by consumers. Specifically in the UK, the cost-of-living crisis has impacted customers' disposable income as they scale back even on essential purchases in the short term.

Gas drilling approval stirs up political row

The Government's decision to approve a controversial gas drilling site in Surrey is raising eyebrows, not least because it's in Jeremy Hunt's constituency...

But it's not just the Boris Johnson rebel who's opposed the project, as my colleague Tony Diver explains:

Local residents have long campaigned against the site and were joined in a protest by Mr Hunt, the MP for South West Surrey, in January. Speaking at the time, the former leadership contender said: “It is absolutely extraordinary after Cop 26 in Glasgow that we are even thinking about drilling for oil and gas in this area. “And you can see, by the huge number of people here representing all the local political parties, that we are completely united in our opposition. “We are opposed on both local and environmental grounds because of the impact the huge lorries and HGVs will have.” The decision to approve the drilling site came on the same day as two other applications, for sites in Rotherham and Ellesmere Port, were rejected. The approval was criticised by a major countryside charity and the Liberal Democrats, who are campaigning against disruptive developments in the green belt. Tom Fyans, director of campaigns and policy at CPRE, the countryside charity, said the decision was “utterly bizarre”. “Approving the drilling of a gas well in the Surrey countryside is an absurd decision that’s guaranteed to provoke fury and despair. “It’s extraordinary, given the urgent need to wean ourselves off fossil fuels, that the government sees fit to greenlight a gas field and damage the setting of an area of outstanding natural beauty,” he said. Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, said: “Michael Gove must reconsider this reckless decision which risks doing irreparable damage to our treasured countryside while undermining efforts to tackle the climate emergency. “The best way to improve energy security is to wean ourselves off fossil fuels, by investing in renewables and insulating people’s homes. Instead this Conservative government is trashing our environment by allowing oil drilling in green fields for years to come.”

No update from BAT on Russia exit

Shareholders hoping for an update on British American Tobacco's withdrawal from Russia will be disappointed after the company was unable to give any new information.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Pall Mall cigarettes said it was still "working towards" offloading its business in the country. It first announced the move in March.

BAT also warned that a decline in the global tobacco market was likely to accelerate as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The company said the global market is set to shrink 3pc this year – worse than previous forecasts of 2.5pc.

Still, BAT stuck to its guidance for this financial year, saying revenue will grow between 2pc and 4pc. Shares initially ticked up, but have since slipped 0.4pc.

UK gas prices surge after fire at US facility

Gas prices have surged by more than a third after a fire at a large export terminal in the US threatened to wipe out deliveries and compound supply fears sparked by Russia's war.

UK gas prices jumped by 36pc in early trading, while the European benchmark was up 13pc.

A fire has forced the Freeport liquefied natural gas facility in Texas, which makes up about a fifth of all US exports of the fuel, to shutter for at least three weeks. The US sent nearly 75pc of all its LNG to Europe in the first four months of this year.

It comes as Europe ramps up its imports of LNG from the US amid concerns Putin could turn off the taps through key pipelines amid a row over payment in roubles.

The extent of the damage to the Freeport facility is not yet clear, but analysts at Evercore ISI said the fire could potentially knock out abut 16pc of total US LNG export capacity “for an unknown period if the fire damage proves difficult to repair.”

FirstGroup rejects £1.2bn takeover offer

Transport giant FirstGroup has rebuffed a £1.2bn takeover offer from an American suitor, saying it was too low.

The train and bus operator said it believed the 118p-a-share upfront cash part of Miami-based I Squared Capital Advisors' offer "significantly undervalued FirstGroup's continuing operations and its future prospects".

It said the additional 45.6p-a-share part of the offer, which was based on some conditions, "does not provide shareholders with sufficient certainty".

FirstGroup revealed the updated approach last month after a series of "unsolicited" and "conditional" proposals which had all been rejected.

The total offer could be worth £1.2bn, with the additional portion dependent on how much the company made form the sales of its First Transit and Greyhound businesses in the US.

I Squared now has until 5pm on June 23 to make a firm offer or walk away.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 is down for the third consecutive session amid jitters about more interest rate rises ahead of a key European Central Bank meeting later today.

The blue-chip index was down 0.5pc, with retailers sliding and miners providing the biggest drag. Energy was the only sector in the black.

Sainsbury's was the biggest faller, shedding 5.3pc. Other retailers including B&Q owner Kingfisher and JD Sports were also in the red.

British American Tobacco bucked the wider trend, rising 0.7pc after it reiterated its financial targets even as it said it was still working on the disposal of its Russian business.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 was also down 0.5pc. CMC Markets tumbled 16pc after it announced further investments.

Ofgem makes recommendations after storm chaos

Ofgem has made a series of recommendations to electricity firms following the Storm Arwen outages.

They include:

Submitting winter plans to the regulator so it is sure they are prepared.

Stress-testing their websites and call centres to ensure adequate capacity during severe weather events.

Developing systems to speed up mass compensation payments.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Storm Arwen was one of the most extreme weather events in decades, and I'm grateful to all those engineers, armed forces personnel and volunteers who worked night and day to get people reconnected to power. However, it's clear that thousands of customers were badly let down by electricity network companies, which is why I launched this review to identify and address any failings. This action plan will ensure better preparedness for future storms, boosting the security of our electricity system and protecting families.

07:18 AM

Storm Arwen Ofgem - Charlotte Graham

Electricity networks provided "unacceptable service" to thousands of customers following Storm Arwen, which left nearly 1m homes without power.

That's according to regulator Ofgem, which has released its review into the industry after areas across northern England and Scotland were left without power for up to 10 days in November.

It found staff at distribution network operators worked hard in challenging conditions, but concluded that thousands of customers were provided with an "unacceptable service".

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said:

Network companies need to do better, not just to prevent power disruptions, but to ensure that, when power is off, they work smarter to get people back on power quicker, and keep customers informed with accurate and timely information. This is the very least customers should be able to expect. The frequency of extreme weather events is only set to increase so it is really important that industry, and those involved more widely, learn from Storm Arwen to better respond in future.

Surrey project highlights Russian gas challenge

The controversy over the Dunsfold gas drilling project highlights the challenge faced by the UK in weaning itself off Russian energy.

The Government has encouraged domestic fossil fuel production to help reduce reliance on the Kremlin and bring down surging prices.

Last week it approved Shell's Jackdaw project, a huge gasfield in waters east of Aberdeen.

But the projects have faced fierce opposition from environmental groups, while local MP Jeremy Hunt was among those to appear at protests earlier this year.

Stuart Andrew, housing minister, admitted there would be a "significant level of landscape and visual impacts from the proposal", but insisted it would only be short-term.

07:01 AM

The FTSE 100 has dropped sharply at the open after the OECD painted a grim picture of the global growth outlook.

The blue-chip index fell 0.6pc to 7,549 points.

UKOG: Approval makes 'good sense'

Gas was first found at the site in Loxley back in the 1908s, but no further exploration has been work.

The rights were then picked up by Aim-listed UK Oil & Gas, which has been pushing for a licence to develop the project since 2020.

Stephen Sanderson, chief executive of UK)G, said:

We welcome this decision and its backing for Loxley's gas as a secure, sustainable energy source with a far lower pre-combustion carbon footprint than imports. Backing UK domestic gas makes strategic, economic and environmental good sense. We look forward to moving the Loxley project forwards and to working constructively with the local community.

Local council 'bitterly disappointed' over gas drilling

Waverley Borough Council has expressed its "profound dismay" at the decision to allow gas drilling in Surrey.

Councillor Steve Williams said:

This is the worst possible outcome for the people of Waverley, and we are bitterly disappointed at the Secretary of State’s decision. Without doubt, allowing this planning application will lead to irreversible harm to our environment and to local people. We are very concerned about the lack of a risk assessment relating to the release of extremely toxic hydrogen sulphide gas, the loss of ancient woodland, impacts on local businesses, protected species and other local wildlife and the detrimental impact on the landscape and adjacent area of outstanding natural beauty.

The council added it was concerned that UK Oil & Gas "does not appear to have the funds to pay for reinstatement of the site so that if oil is not found in commercially viable quantities, the company can simply walk away, effectively transferring liability for clean-up and restoration costs to the local community".

Surrey gas drilling gets green light

Good morning.

The Government has given the all-clear to a controversial gas drilling project in the bucolic Surrey countryside.

A written statement from housing minister Stuart Andrew confirmed UK Oil & Gas has been granted a three-year licence to explore a site at Loxley near Dunsfold.

It comes even after the project was twice rejected by Tory-run Waverley Borough Council while Jeremy Hunt, the Conservative MP for South West Surrey, has also opposed the move.

UK Oil & Gas, which welcomed the decision, has estimated that the site could hold 43bn cubic metres of gas, and the drilling will allow it to determine the extent of the reserves.

5 things to start your day

1) Cost of filling up average car hits £100 as petrol prices soar: The price of filling a tank of petrol is expected to hit £100 for the first time today as the cost of living crisis deepens.

2) UK food supply ‘vulnerable’ after fertiliser factory closes permanently: Britain's food supply is now "vulnerable" after spiralling energy bills prompted the permanent closure of one of only two major fertiliser plants, farmers have warned.

3) Sunak urged to cut taxes to tackle slowest growth of any major economy: Rishi Sunak has been urged by an influential global think tank to consider tax cuts as its forecasts show the UK is on track to grow more slowly than any major economy in the shadow of the war in Ukraine.

4) Households shell out more than £500m to switch off wind turbines: The cost of switching off wind turbines jumped to a record last year as the UK’s cable network and storage capacity struggled to keep up with the amount of electricity generated.

5) Euan Blair worth £337m after his start-up is valued at more than £1bn: Tony Blair’s son has an estimated paper fortune of £337m after his Multiverse start-up secured fresh investments that pushed its value over £1bn for the first time.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks were up at the start of trade this morning, with the Hang Seng Index rising 0.5pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.1pc while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.2pc.

Tokyo stocks trended higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index up 0.2pc.

