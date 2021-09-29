Gas explosion at Dallas apartment complex injures 7, including 4 firefighters

Seven people, including four firefighters, were taken to a hospital after an explosion at a Dallas apartment complex Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call around 10:30 a.m. for a gas leak and arrived to "a strong smell of gas," Dallas Fire Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans said.

"At some point during the course of the investigation, an explosion took place," he said.

Four firefighters and three civilians were injured and taken to a, Evans said. Two of the firefighters were in critical condition and two were stable, he said. The civilians were all stable, he said.

Video and photos shared by local news outlets show one completely collapsed portion of at least one building in the complex.

The police department blocked the streets surrounding the area, said Juan Fernandez, Dallas Police Department spokesperson.

The explosion is under investigation, with the fire department working with local, state and federal agencies, Evans said.

"Right now, our investigators are launching drones to try to get a bird’s-eye view of the structure," he said.

