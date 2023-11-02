Gas explosion and fire at Lakewood Housing Authority complex kills 67-year-old man

LAKEWOOD - An explosion that killed a 67-year-old man at the township’s housing authority apartment complex on Sampson Avenue was the result of natural gas being released to an open flame, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The incident took place about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, when Lakewood police officers were summoned to the complex for a report of an explosion and subsequent fire, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Ronald Prichard, 67, suffered serious injuries in the blast and was taken by ambulance to nearby Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, where he died, the statement said.

The origin of the explosion was in the bedroom of Prichard’s housing unit, where he lived alone, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

An investigation was conducted by the Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Lakewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit and county Fire Marshal’s Office.

For Ocean County, this was the second such fatal explosion and blaze of its kind in just two days.

In the early morning hours of Halloween in Stafford, a 45-year-old man died from his injuries after an explosion was caused by the release of propane from a tank to an open flame, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In that incident, Kevin Thomas was airlifted to Temple Burn Center in Philadelphia after he was found by responding police officers on the front lawn of his Neptune Drive house in the Ocean Acres development.

