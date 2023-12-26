Gas in Florida just went up 16 cents a gallon. What’s next for prices at the pump?

Before Christmas, gas prices in Florida dropped to the lowest in two years. Now, prices have increased 16 cents a gallon.

In the Miami area, gas prices also jumped 16 cents to average $3.14 a gallon. In Bradenton and Orlando, gas prices are $3.13 to start the week.

Here’s what to know about gas prices in Florida:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.14 a gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region, a jump of 16.5 cents a gallon from last week. Prices in the Miami area are 5.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.55 and the most expensive $4.99.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.14

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.29

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Tuesday, according to AAA, was $3.12, an increase of 16 cents a gallon from last week.

Gas prices around Florida

Tuesday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.14

Naples: $3.17

Orlando: $3.13

Panama City: $2.86

Pensacola: $2.84

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.15

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Tuesday, according to AAA, was $3.12, a jump of 6 cents a gallon from last week.

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “After 13 straight weeks of decline, average gasoline prices have edged higher due to optimistic comments from the Fed on cutting interest rates in 2024, coupled with Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, boosting concerns of a disruption to global shipping, including oil shipments. For now, the price of gasoline has already jumped, but could ease slightly this week ahead of the New Year. For now, I’m optimistic that we may still have a chance of seeing the first $2.99 national average since 2021 sometime before spring arrives.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Interactive map: Use the interactive Florida map with data from AAA to see the average gas price by county.