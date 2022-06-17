"We Hate Our Gas Prices, Too": Here's How Much Gas Costs In Each State, From Lowest To Highest, And How Headlines Are Capturing The Impact
As of June 10, and for the first time in history, the average gas price has topped $5/gallon nationwide. As prices continue to skyrocket, certain trends have arisen across the country, from a demand for electric vehicles and interest in alternative energy sources (such as nuclear energy) to first responders answering non-urgent calls by phone and reducing patrols.
Here are the average gas prices per state and Washington, D.C., ranked from least to most expensive, along with headlines that capture the impact of the rising costs:
The average costs fluctuate day to day, so these are prices as of June 16 as listed by AAA Gas Prices and updated by Oil Price Information Service (OPIS).
51.Georgia: $4.497/gallon
50.Mississippi: $4.519/gallon
Read: Why $4.47 gas in Mississippi hurts more than $6.37 gas in California
49.Arkansas: $4.536/gallon
Read: Arkansas gas average remains constant after daily increases
48.Louisiana: $4.553/gallon
47.South Carolina: $4.590/gallon
Read: South Carolina gas tax increase coming amid record-high prices at the pump
Also see: The results are in: 68% of Charlotte drivers would travel at least 10 miles for cheap gas
46.Alabama: $4.622/gallon
Read: $6 gallon this summer? Most expensive gas in Alabama and why prices will likely keep climbing
45.Tennessee: $4.630/gallon
Read: High gas prices having major impact on Middle Tennessee first responders
44.North Carolina: $4.655/gallon
43.Oklahoma: $4.665/gallon
Read: Oklahoma farmers struggle to harvest, work with high gas prices
Also see: Skyrocketing gas prices drive public transit demand
42.Kansas: $4.671/gallon
41.Missouri: $4.683/gallon
Read: Kansas City braced for gas prices that are 'high, too high'
40.Texas: $4.691/gallon
39.Iowa: $4.758/gallon
Read: Iowa businesses help employees manage high gas prices
38.Minnesota: $4.758/gallon
37.Kentucky: $4.771/gallon
Read: Kentucky pol advises 'open mind' toward nuclear energy
Also see: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear targets high gasoline prices by temporarily halting gas tax hike
36.Nebraska: $4.787/gallon
Read: Ricketts opposes gas tax holiday, calls it a 'Band-aid'
Also see: 'Hoping it gets better': Nebraskans opt for 'staycations' as gas prices soar
35.South Dakota: $4.796/gallon
Read: Gas prices hitting new records daily in South Dakota
34.North Dakota: $4.797/gallon
Read: North Dakota gas prices up $0.55 last month, $0.29 last week alone and hurricane season could make it worse
33.New Mexico: $4.824/gallon
Read: Environmental groups sue Biden administration to block 3,500 oil and gas drilling permits
32.Wyoming: $4.826/gallon
Read: Wyoming wants to export its natural gas. The West Coast won't let it.
31.Virginia: $4.857/gallon
Read: Virginia's governor still hopes for a gas tax holiday
30.Florida: $4.869/gallon
29.Wisconsin: $4.902/gallon
Read: Most eastern Wisconsin gas prices level off as state and national prices rise
28.Colorado: $4.907/gallon
Read: Colorado Springs Utilities to consider increasing electric, gas rates
27.West Virginia: $4.929/gallon
Read: Wall Street firms face West Virginia boycott over alleged fossil fuel bias
26.Montana: $4.961/gallon
Read: Record high gas prices: West Virginia, Montana, Colorado see biggest weekly jumps
25.Connecticut: $4.980/gallon
Read: Connecticut will see a 9 cent diesel tax increase, state announces at deadline
24.New Hampshire: $4.981/gallon
23.Delaware: $4.985/gallon
Read: Gas soars above $5 per gallon in Delaware. Drivers, businesses and nonprofits feel the pain.
22.Rhode Island: $5.005/gallon
Read: Commuters get creative to beat gas prices in Rhode Island
21.Maryland: $5.014/gallon
Read: Pay for gas or pay for food? Drivers strained as gas prices break $5 mark across Maryland
20.Ohio: $5.026/gallon
Read: Ohio police cut back patrols over gas prices: 'We're going to be over budget'
Also see: Ohio needs more EV chargers to match growing demand
19.New York: $5.036/gallon
Read: Gas tax holiday could lead to bumpy roads for New York drivers
18.New Jersey: $5.037/gallon
17.Massachusetts: $5.039/gallon
16.Vermont: $5.052/gallon
Read: Vermont outdoor businesses watch to see if high gas prices deter tourists
Also see: Vermont passes $225M for climate initiatives
15.Pennsylvania: $5.056/gallon
Read: Average gas price in Pennsylvania now more than $5 a gallon
14.Utah: $5.077/gallon
Read: Gas prices top $5 in Utah, smashing previous records
13.Maine: $5.094/gallon
Read: Lawmakers call for investigation into potential gas price gouging in Maine
12.Idaho: $5.163/gallon
Read: Idaho gas prices increase 20 cents, cruise past $5 mark
Also see: Electric vehicles in high demand as Idaho gas prices reach $5
11.Indiana: $5.190/gallon
Read: When could Indiana see gas prices in the $3 range again? It could be years, expert says
10.Michigan: $5.204/gallon
9.District of Columbia: $5.220/gallon
Read: Drivers adjust routines to cut costs as D.C. gas prices reach $5
Also see: Drivers avoiding high gas prices are driving until empty
8.Arizona: $5.381/gallon
Read: Phoenix gas station owner sells cheaper gas to help others
7.Illinois: $5.544/gallon
Read: High fuel taxes worsen Illinois families' pain from inflation
6.Oregon: $5.546/gallon
Read: Gas prices hit new highs in Portland metro, across Oregon; $5 a gallon now the norm nationwide
5.Hawaii: $5.549/gallon
Read: Hawaii gas prices increase and so do the number of electric vehicle sales
4.Washington: $5.555/gallon
3.Alaska: $5.605/gallon
Read: As energy markets spiral up, a gas pipeline could be closer than ever, Alaska politicians say
2.Nevada: $5.675/gallon
Read: Rideshare drivers in southern Nevada struggle amid rising gas prices