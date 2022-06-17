"We Hate Our Gas Prices, Too": Here's How Much Gas Costs In Each State, From Lowest To Highest, And How Headlines Are Capturing The Impact

As of June 10, and for the first time in history, the average gas price has topped $5/gallon nationwide . As prices continue to skyrocket, certain trends have arisen across the country, from a demand for electric vehicles and interest in alternative energy sources (such as nuclear energy) to first responders answering non-urgent calls by phone and reducing patrols.

Here are the average gas prices per state and Washington, D.C., ranked from least to most expensive, along with headlines that capture the impact of the rising costs:

The average costs fluctuate day to day, so these are prices as of June 16 as listed by AAA Gas Prices and updated by Oil Price Information Service (OPIS).

51. Georgia: $4.497/gallon

50. Mississippi: $4.519/gallon

Read: Why $4.47 gas in Mississippi hurts more than $6.37 gas in California

49. Arkansas: $4.536/gallon

Read: Arkansas gas average remains constant after daily increases

48. Louisiana: $4.553/gallon

47. South Carolina: $4.590/gallon

Read: South Carolina gas tax increase coming amid record-high prices at the pump

Also see: The results are in: 68% of Charlotte drivers would travel at least 10 miles for cheap gas

46. Alabama: $4.622/gallon

Read: $6 gallon this summer? Most expensive gas in Alabama and why prices will likely keep climbing

45. Tennessee: $4.630/gallon

Read: High gas prices having major impact on Middle Tennessee first responders

44. North Carolina: $4.655/gallon

43. Oklahoma: $4.665/gallon

Read: Oklahoma farmers struggle to harvest, work with high gas prices

Also see: Skyrocketing gas prices drive public transit demand

42. Kansas: $4.671/gallon

41. Missouri: $4.683/gallon

Read: Kansas City braced for gas prices that are 'high, too high'

40. Texas: $4.691/gallon

39. Iowa: $4.758/gallon

Read: Iowa businesses help employees manage high gas prices

38. Minnesota: $4.758/gallon

37. Kentucky: $4.771/gallon

Read: Kentucky pol advises 'open mind' toward nuclear energy

Also see: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear targets high gasoline prices by temporarily halting gas tax hike

36. Nebraska: $4.787/gallon

Read: Ricketts opposes gas tax holiday, calls it a 'Band-aid'

Also see: 'Hoping it gets better': Nebraskans opt for 'staycations' as gas prices soar

35. South Dakota: $4.796/gallon

Read: Gas prices hitting new records daily in South Dakota

34. North Dakota: $4.797/gallon

Read: North Dakota gas prices up $0.55 last month, $0.29 last week alone and hurricane season could make it worse

33. New Mexico: $4.824/gallon

Read: Environmental groups sue Biden administration to block 3,500 oil and gas drilling permits

32. Wyoming: $4.826/gallon

Read: Wyoming wants to export its natural gas. The West Coast won't let it.

31. Virginia: $4.857/gallon

Read: Virginia's governor still hopes for a gas tax holiday

30. Florida: $4.869/gallon

29. Wisconsin: $4.902/gallon

Read: Most eastern Wisconsin gas prices level off as state and national prices rise

28. Colorado: $4.907/gallon

Read: Colorado Springs Utilities to consider increasing electric, gas rates

27. West Virginia: $4.929/gallon

Read: Wall Street firms face West Virginia boycott over alleged fossil fuel bias

26. Montana: $4.961/gallon

Read: Record high gas prices: West Virginia, Montana, Colorado see biggest weekly jumps

25. Connecticut: $4.980/gallon

Read: Connecticut will see a 9 cent diesel tax increase, state announces at deadline

24. New Hampshire: $4.981/gallon

23. Delaware: $4.985/gallon

Read: Gas soars above $5 per gallon in Delaware. Drivers, businesses and nonprofits feel the pain.

22. Rhode Island: $5.005/gallon

Read: Commuters get creative to beat gas prices in Rhode Island

21. Maryland: $5.014/gallon

Read: Pay for gas or pay for food? Drivers strained as gas prices break $5 mark across Maryland

20. Ohio: $5.026/gallon

Read: Ohio police cut back patrols over gas prices: 'We're going to be over budget'

Also see: Ohio needs more EV chargers to match growing demand

19. New York: $5.036/gallon

Read: Gas tax holiday could lead to bumpy roads for New York drivers

18. New Jersey: $5.037/gallon

17. Massachusetts: $5.039/gallon

16. Vermont: $5.052/gallon

Read: Vermont outdoor businesses watch to see if high gas prices deter tourists

Also see: Vermont passes $225M for climate initiatives

15. Pennsylvania: $5.056/gallon

Read: Average gas price in Pennsylvania now more than $5 a gallon

14. Utah: $5.077/gallon

Read: Gas prices top $5 in Utah, smashing previous records

13. Maine: $5.094/gallon

Read: Lawmakers call for investigation into potential gas price gouging in Maine

12. Idaho: $5.163/gallon

Read: Idaho gas prices increase 20 cents, cruise past $5 mark

Also see: Electric vehicles in high demand as Idaho gas prices reach $5

11. Indiana: $5.190/gallon

Read: When could Indiana see gas prices in the $3 range again? It could be years, expert says

10. Michigan: $5.204/gallon

9. District of Columbia: $5.220/gallon

Read: Drivers adjust routines to cut costs as D.C. gas prices reach $5

Also see: Drivers avoiding high gas prices are driving until empty

8. Arizona: $5.381/gallon

Read: Phoenix gas station owner sells cheaper gas to help others

7. Illinois: $5.544/gallon

Read: High fuel taxes worsen Illinois families' pain from inflation

6. Oregon: $5.546/gallon

Read: Gas prices hit new highs in Portland metro, across Oregon; $5 a gallon now the norm nationwide

5. Hawaii: $5.549/gallon

Read: Hawaii gas prices increase and so do the number of electric vehicle sales

4. Washington: $5.555/gallon

3. Alaska: $5.605/gallon

Read: As energy markets spiral up, a gas pipeline could be closer than ever, Alaska politicians say

2. Nevada: $5.675/gallon

Read: Rideshare drivers in southern Nevada struggle amid rising gas prices

1. California: $6.428/gallon