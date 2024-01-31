Gas leak in Midvale prompts evacuation

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — A natural gas leak was reported in Midvale Tuesday evening.

According to Unified Fire Authority, at about 6 p.m. a neighbor said they could smell gas near East Baker Drive.

Dominion Energy responded to the scene and determined there to be an underground leak. Two duplexes were evacuated as a precaution.

The leak was stopped, and residents are now back in their homes, UFA said.

No injuries were reported to either residents or firefighters.

Dominion Energy was still at the scene late Tuesday working to fix the leak.

