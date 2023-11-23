Gas leak temporarily closes road in downtown Moscow

Nov. 22—A reported gas leak Tuesday morning in an alley east of the former Champions Bar and Grill in downtown Moscow temporarily closed a block of Third Street.

Crews reopened Third Street between Washington and Main streets shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Battalion Chief Dana Rand said a contractor was removing debris from the old Champions building when a piece of lumber struck a gas meter and caused the leak. There were no injuries.

Personnel from the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, Moscow Police Department and Avista arrived on the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson said the gas was shut off while Avista made repairs.

Avisa spokesperson David Vowels said no customers experienced a disruption of service during the incident. Repairs were completed around 11:20 a.m.

Rand said crews evacuated and closed a one-block area as a precaution because the wind was blowing and crews did not yet know the extent of the gas leak.