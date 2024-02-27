Gas line easement for asphalt plant on city council meeting agenda

Feb. 27—An easement request is back on the March 4 Tahlequah City Council agenda for the installation of a gas line to complete service for an asphalt plant under construction.

The easement request by Robinson Construction for Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority to install a gas line across city property was tabled at the Feb. 5 meeting because councilors were uninformed on the issue.

Jim Reagan, general manager of NOPFA, said on Feb 27 that the the only easement left to acquire is the city's, and it is on the agenda at the next council meeting.

"He has met all of his requirements for us regarding the gas line," Reagan said.

Robinson got the bid for both the U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82 projects from Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Reagan said.

Chad Robinson, owner of Robinson Construction, told the NOPFA board during the Dec. 18, 2023, meeting that the plant was needed to supply asphalt for work with ODOT.

"We got the contract [Nov. 16, 2023] on the new Highway 51 and the one going out toward Hulbert and the new Highway 82 North from ODOT," Robinson said at Dec. 18 NOPFA meeting. "We have about 180 employees who work for us."

City Administrator Taylor Tannehill brought up the possibility at the Feb. 5 meeting of extending city property protections beyond the city limits. That would essentially extend the Planning Commission's jurisdiction up to a three-mile radius around the city limits, Tannehill said.

"If the council would like to explore that, I would be happy to provide a presentation and place in on the next council agenda for discussion," Tannehill said at the Feb. 5 meeting.

Confirmation on whether this item will be on the March 4 meeting was not available by press time.

The only item at the NOPFA meeting Feb. 26 was the approval of a $10,800 payment to Small Arrow Engineering for State Highway 82 North relocation of gas line.

The gas line on East Fourth Street has all ready been relocated in preparation for the planned city road work. West Fourth Street will need to have some gas lines moved before that work begins. Allen Road will require the relocation of lines on the north side of the street, Reagan said.

What's next

The next NOPFA board meeting is March 25 at 1 p.m. at 103 North College Avenue.