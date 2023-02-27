Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) Pays A RM0.082 Dividend In Just Three Days

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Gas Malaysia Berhad's shares before the 3rd of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.082 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.21 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Gas Malaysia Berhad has a trailing yield of 6.4% on the current stock price of MYR3.29. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Gas Malaysia Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

See our latest analysis for Gas Malaysia Berhad

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Gas Malaysia Berhad paid out more than half (74%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Gas Malaysia Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 51% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Gas Malaysia Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Gas Malaysia Berhad's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. Gas Malaysia Berhad is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Gas Malaysia Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.7% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Gas Malaysia Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Gas Malaysia Berhad is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, Gas Malaysia Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 23, 2023 Operator: Greetings and welcome to the CBRE Q4 2022 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require Operator assistance during the conference, please […]

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • 11 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best energy dividend stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, its previous performance, and outlook for this year, and go directly to read 5 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In. The energy sector in the US remained stable in 2022 due […]

  • Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

    You can count on one hand the number of stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion that trade on U.S. exchanges. In my view, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is the obvious top choice to be the next stock with a $1 trillion market cap. Berkshire currently ranks behind Amazon as the stock that's closest to the magic number, with its market cap of around $674 billion.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • Here are 4 reasons to be wary of holding cash even as the stock market rally breaks down and bond yields surge

    A record $5 trillion in cash is in money market accounts, but there are reasons for investors not to stockpile too much cash, one strategist says.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 67.1% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Despite disappointing stock market performances, billionaires keep buying these growth stocks like there's no tomorrow.

  • Want a Stock That Can Double? Focus on Revenue Growth

    If you're looking for stocks that will double even faster than that, you're likely going to be focusing on growth stocks. A variety of factors can influence the growth of a stock, including profit growth, dividend growth, improving margins, share buybacks, or qualitative factors like an acquisition, new product, leadership, or the emergence of a growth market. Revenue growth is the most popular and easiest way to measure the growth of a business.

  • 3 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Can Make You a Fortune by 2040

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all plunged into respective bear markets last year and produced their worst returns since 2008. Despite being held down by historically high inflation in the short run -- higher inflation reduces the discretionary spending power of low earners -- PayPal's digital payment networks (PayPal and Venmo) are still in the early innings of their growth.

  • Suze Orman Warns You're Leaving Money on the Table if You Make This 401(k) Mistake

    A 401(k) is a great retirement account for many people. Unlike an IRA account, which is a retirement account you open with a brokerage firm of your choosing, your employer manages your 401(k) account (although you do pick the investments within it). You have contributions taken directly from your paycheck, which are made with pre-tax dollars, so a 401(k) is a very convenient way to invest for the future.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Need Income Today

    If you're looking to make a little extra income these days, investing in dividend stocks can be a great option. Many companies pay their investors well, making them ideal for those seeking to generate some passive income. Three attractive dividend stocks are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP).

  • 'You’re about to make a costly mistake': Suze Orman says these 5 financial blunders will set you back — here's what you should do instead

    This money management maven doesn't mince words when it comes to financial faux-pas.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now That Are Cash Cows

    With this in mind, three Motley Fool contributors were asked to pick stocks to buy right now that are cash cows. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): There are many ways in which a company can be deemed a "cash cow."

  • 3 High-Dividend Stocks That Pay You Monthly

    Owning dividend stocks is a great way to generate passive income. While most companies pay dividends quarterly, a few make monthly dividend payments. Three excellent monthly dividend stocks are AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG).

  • S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats List: Sorted by Hedge Fund Popularity

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 S&P 500 dividend aristocrats popular among hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats: Top 5 Among Hedge Funds. Investors are regaining confidence in the stock market as the […]

  • 'Home equity theft': A recent study says 12 states allow local governments to seize far more than what's owed from homeowners who are behind on taxes — 3 ways to protect yourself

    In 7 years, nearly 8,000 homes were seized for late payments.