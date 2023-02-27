Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) Pays A RM0.082 Dividend In Just Three Days

Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Gas Malaysia Berhad's shares before the 3rd of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.082 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.21 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Gas Malaysia Berhad has a trailing yield of 6.4% on the current stock price of MYR3.29. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Gas Malaysia Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Gas Malaysia Berhad paid out more than half (74%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Gas Malaysia Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 51% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Gas Malaysia Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Gas Malaysia Berhad's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. Gas Malaysia Berhad is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Gas Malaysia Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.7% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Gas Malaysia Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Gas Malaysia Berhad is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, Gas Malaysia Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

