Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) Annual Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week saw the newest annual earnings release from Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of RM7.6b and statutory earnings per share of RM0.30 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Gas Malaysia Berhad is executing in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Check out our latest analysis for Gas Malaysia Berhad

Taking into account the latest results, Gas Malaysia Berhad's nine analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be RM7.57b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to reduce 5.3% to RM0.29 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM7.52b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.29 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at RM3.71. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Gas Malaysia Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM4.40 and the most bearish at RM3.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Story continues

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 1.0% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.3% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.7% per year. It's pretty clear that Gas Malaysia Berhad's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Gas Malaysia Berhad going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Gas Malaysia Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here