Gas Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:GASMSIA) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

It's not a stretch to say that Gas Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:GASMSIA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Gas Malaysia Berhad has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

See our latest analysis for Gas Malaysia Berhad

pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Gas Malaysia Berhad will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Gas Malaysia Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 46%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 98% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 3.5% during the coming year according to the nine analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 8.7% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Gas Malaysia Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Gas Malaysia Berhad's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Gas Malaysia Berhad currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Having said that, be aware Gas Malaysia Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here