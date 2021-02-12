Gas mask on to braise black carp for the Vietnam Lunar New Year

  • Preparation of a traditional Vietnamese dish for Lunar New Year celebrations in Ha Nam province
  • Tran Duc Phong wears a gas mask to braise black carp fish on clay pots with longan firewood to serve as traditional Vietnamese dish for Lunar New Year in Ha Nam province, Vietnam
  • Tran Duc Phong wears a gas mask to braise black carp fish on clay pots with longan firewood to serve as traditional Vietnamese dish for Lunar New Year in Ha Nam province, Vietnam
  • Preparation of a traditional Vietnamese dish for Lunar New Year celebrations in Ha Nam province
  • Preparation of a traditional Vietnamese dish for Lunar New Year celebrations in Ha Nam province
1 / 5

Gas mask on to braise black carp for the Vietnam Lunar New Year

Preparation of a traditional Vietnamese dish for Lunar New Year celebrations in Ha Nam province
Nguyen Huy Kham

By Nguyen Huy Kham

DAI HOANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - With a gas mask on, Bui Van Cuong tends to hundreds of clay pots filled with bubbling braised fish, a traditional delicacy popular in northern Vietnam during the Tet Lunar New Year holiday.

The mask helps Cuong work amid the smoke from the firewood burning beneath the clay pots of black carp that he cooks in the yard of his employer, Tran Duc Phong, in Dai Hoang, a Red River Delta village surrounded by verdant rice fields about 100 km (62 miles) from the capital, Hanoi.

Cuong likes his job, though he admits it's not easy. The gas mask is a necessary tool, he added: "Without it, I can only work for 15 minutes."

Dozens of other families prepare fish the same way in Dai Hoang. Because of its unique flavours, the food's popularity has gone beyond the village, even reaching Vietnamese communities abroad, buoyed by rising incomes and word spread on social media.

"I provide braised fish to everywhere in Vietnam as well as overseas markets, though mostly the domestic market," Phong said, standing before dozens of large clay pots, smoke lingering in the air around him.

The most delicious variety, he says, is made with black carp, which is cooked for about 12 hours until tender with firewood from the tropical longan tree, better known for its sweet, juicy fruit.

The black carp, each weighing 4-6 kg (9-13 pounds), are carefully selected and cleaned, cut and marinated, then cooked with a broth made from freshwater crabs mixed with spices, soy sauce, coconut milk and sugar. A root similar to ginger called galangal is placed on the bottom of the pots to prevent the fish from burning.

Phong and other sellers in the village were inundated with orders ahead of the Lunar New Year, which began on Friday. He typically makes several hundred clay pots of braised fish each day in the run-up to the holiday, receiving most of the orders online.

"COVID-19 has affected almost all parts of the economy," said Phong. "But luckily for me, people still need to eat and they still need braised fish for Tet."

(Editing by Martin Petty, Karishma Singh and Gerry Doyle)

Latest Stories

  • Pelosi wants to award Capitol Police officers Congressional Gold Medal: 'They are martyrs for democracy'

    A day after chilling new video footage of the Jan. 6 attack was presented at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to give Congress's highest civilian honor to officers who protected lawmakers.

  • ‘I’m going to come kill the president’: NC man charged with threatening Biden

    Exclusive: A Gaston County man with a long history of violence is charged with threatening to kill President Joe Biden, according to documents obtained by the Observer.

  • Punctured lung, fractured ribs: some Russian protesters allege police brutality

    Alexei Borisov was diagnosed by doctors as having a punctured lung, three fractured ribs and a broken tooth after he attended a rally on Jan. 31 in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The 42-year-old truck driver said he was injured by police who detained him after he led a march in central Ryazan, 200 km (120 miles) southeast of Moscow, shouting "Freedom to Alexei Navalny" and slogans against President Vladimir Putin. "I was lying face down on the (police car) floor... They began to hit me, I didn’t even see how many of them there were," Borisov said.

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Chip Roy: Biden is ‘purposefully’ refusing to enforce US law with new immigration policies

    Senator Chip Roy says that new immigration policies from the Biden administration are dangerous to Americans and immigrants.

  • Venezuelan government and opposition begin talks on vaccine financing

    Venezuelan government officials and opposition leaders have met to discuss buying coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX program using cash frozen in the United States by economic sanctions, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Opposition leader Juan Guaido last week said that Venezuelan funds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department could be used to pay for vaccines. The cash-strapped government of President Nicolas Maduro has signed up for COVAX, co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide vaccines globally, but has not made the associated payments.

  • Russia wants Navalny ally arrested abroad; Lithuania refuses

    A Moscow court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a top ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but Lithuania, where the associate lives, bluntly rejected the demand to take him into custody. The action against Leonid Volkov by the Basmanny District Court was seen as part of an effort by authorities to squelch demonstrations demanding the release of Navalny, a top Kremlin foe who has been jailed since Jan. 17. Volkov, a chief strategist for Navalny, was charged with encouraging minors to take part in unauthorized rallies, which could land him in jail for up to three years.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Bolivia signs deal with China´s Sinopharm for coronavirus vaccine

    Bolivia said on Thursday it had inked an agreement with China´s Sinopharm locking in an initial supply of half a million doses of the company´s vaccine against coronavirus by the end of February. Bolivian President Luis Arce said China's President Xi Jinping had agreed to sell Bolivia 400,000 doses and had donated another 100,000 doses to the South American nation, among the poorest in the region. Bolivia has been rocked by political and social upheaval since contested elections in 2019 saw longtime president Evo Morales leave office.

  • Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

    Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament. Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Alabama death row inmate Willie B Smith given last-minute execution reprieve

    State plans to challenge appeal court's ruling on death row inmate

  • High-profile Republicans reportedly Zoomed to discuss forming their own center-right party

    High-profile Republicans who don't agree with the party's far-right creep may be headed for the doors. Last week, 120 former GOP elected officials, ambassadors, and strategists, as well as members of past Republican presidential administrations reportedly met up in a massive Zoom call. They discussed early plans to form a "center-right breakaway party" to promote "principled conservatism," running candidates in some races and endorsing Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who match their values in others, people involved tell Reuters. Evan McMullin, the former chief policy director for the House Republican Conference who ran for president as an independent in 2016, co-hosted the call, he told Reuters. "Large portions of the Republican Party are radicalizing and threatening American democracy," he said. "The party needs to recommit to truth, reason and founding ideals or there clearly needs to be something new." Jason Miller, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, meanwhile called the group "losers," while Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel indicated in a statement that the party needs to "come together" if it wants to win in 2022. The conversation comes after the Republican party shed thousands of members in the wake of the Capitol riot. Since January, more than 140,000 people have quit the GOP in the 25 states with readily available registration data, The New York Times reports; 19 states don't register voters by party. Pennsylvania saw 12,000 voters change their affiliations, while Arizona's GOP lost 10,000. Trump narrowly lost those states in 2020, and the Arizona GOP has since taken aim at Republicans who didn't dispute the election results. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • In Pentagon debut, Biden promises break from Trump-era politicization of military

    President Joe Biden promised he would never politicize the U.S. military as he made his first visit to the Pentagon as commander-in-chief on Wednesday, seeking to draw a contrast with the Trump-era in a far-reaching speech that emphasized diversity in the armed forces. Biden, whose late son, Beau, was a soldier who deployed to Iraq, bristled at former President Donald Trump's approach to the military during the presidential campaign, including a report that Trump once privately called American soldiers killed during World War One "losers" and "suckers." Critics say Trump openly flouted norms of behavior in open pursuit of political support among U.S. troops, who are meant to be loyal to the U.S. Constitution - not any party or political movement.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

    Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdom's state television reported. The attack threatened to escalate Yemen's grinding war. No one was hurt in the assault, but the damaged passenger plane at Abha airport served as a powerful reminder of the danger that Houthi rebels pose to Saudi Arabia, which nearly six years ago launched a bombing campaign that has devastated the Arab world's poorest country.

  • Taiwan expresses 'admiration' for Biden concern in Xi call

    Taiwan's government expressed its thanks to and "admiration" for U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday after he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of his concerns about Beijing's pressure against the island China, which claims as its own territory. Biden's government, which took office on Jan. 20, has moved to reassure democratic Taiwan that its commitment to them is "rock solid", especially after China stepped up its military activity near the island shortly after Biden's inauguration. Biden, in his call with Xi, underscored his "fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair practices, its crackdown in Hong Kong, reported human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan", according to the White House.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'