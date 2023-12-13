As gas moratorium lifts, Westchester homeowners should consider all energy options

Con Edison’s recent announcement that it will lift a moratorium starting Dec. 1 on new natural gas installations in Westchester County makes it a good time for home and business owners to evaluate the full array of options for heating their properties.

While the lifting of the moratorium after a four-and-a-half-year pause is being greeted as good news to some, it raises questions about the reliability of energy supplies for the future. Homeowners should weigh their energy sources carefully before deciding how to proceed.

In its letter to the New York State Public Service Commission, Con Edison said that a combination of lower peak demand forecast and increased supply resulting from the Tennessee East 300 Project coming online resolved the Westchester supply-demand gap. However much of this capacity relief is due to business and homeowners turning to alternate sources of energy and is not necessarily due to the reliability of gas supply in the future.

Heat pumps operate outside Kevin Fleming's home in Pelham July 19, 2022. Fleming took advantage of a Con Edison offer for rebates if he installed heat pumps in his home. Heat pumps are energy efficient devices that can produce both heat in the winter and air conditioning in summer. Fleming says his system produces more energy than his home uses.

The state’s push to move away from fossil fuels by 2030, could force those who return to gas to shift gears again in the near future. The state’s All-Electrification Buildings Act set to take effect in 2026 would ban fossil fuels (including natural gas) in new construction. In addition, if existing equipment fails, homeowners wouldn’t be able to replace it with a fossil fuel-fired system.

Consumers have many choices nowadays such as B20 Biofuel (a blend of heating oil and biofuel that is actually greener than Natural Gas); Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP); Ground Source Heat Pump (GSHP) — also known as geothermal. New York State continues to offer substantial rebates to homeowners and businesses who choose these alternative energy sources so now is a good time to convert.

Dan Singer is president and CEO of Robison and an expert on the energy market.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Con Ed gas moratorium: Westchester homeowners should consider options