Gas Plant project has enough community benefits, votes advisory group

ST. PETERSBURG — A sweeping plan to sell roughly 65 acres of public land at a discount around a new ballpark and develop it into a mixed-use community got an initial blessing Tuesday when an advisory panel said the project provides enough benefit to the community to justify its public subsidy.

The Community Benefits Advisory Council, a group of appointed community members and one City Council member tasked to vet the Historic Gas Plant District project, met for the fifth and last time Tuesday night.

They approved the package in an 7-2 vote around 10:30 p.m., but not without last-minute calls for the $50 million package proposed by the Rays to support the community, which would be paid out over time, to increase with inflation. It also added accountability measures, including a more urgent timeline for construction of affordable housing and increasing penalties if it fails to materialize. That vote is expected to inform the City Council, which will ultimately vote on whether to approve legally binding documents that would greenlight the project. That vote is expected to take place in April.

The $50 million package proposed by the Rays and Hines includes $15 million for city affordable housing initiatives, a $10 million donation for a new home for the Woodson African American Museum of Florida, rental assistance for residents. There is also money for small and minority-owned business mentorship, low rents for those businesses and internships.

A new stadium for the Rays, which would be half subsidized with public dollars based on terms negotiated by the city and Pinellas County, was not under review. It is exempt from the community benefits process because it would be a publicly owned building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.