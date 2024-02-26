Gas price hikes take a week off in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After several weeks of increases, Columbus gas prices have dropped to close out the month of February.

For the first time in six weeks gas prices have fallen, 12.1 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations. The current price is 17.7 cents per gallon higher than one month ago and 13.2 cents higher than this time one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.02 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.39, a difference of 37 cents per gallon. In Ohio, the average price of gas is also down 14.2 cents from one week ago, averaging out at $3.15, while nationally, gas prices dropped by just 1.9 cents to $3.24 per gallon.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, predicts the decline, while welcome, is likely temporary.

“Motorists have finally seen a bit of a break in the recent rise in the national average, with more states seeing drops than increases in the last week,” said De Haan. “It’s likely only a matter of time before we see the rise re-engage and prices start to head higher, but we’ll take any break that we can.”

